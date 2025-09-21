High School on SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Sept. 21, 2025
What a wacky week we just watched in the high school football world.
One week after two-time national champion Mater Dei went down, the Monarchs rose like the phoenix to hand No. 2 Bishop Gorman its first defeat, Gorman was one of four teams in the Top 10 of the High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings to fall this week.
The top two teams in Texas, North Crowley and Duncanville, also went down, as did Mission Viejo on its trek east to southeast Tennessee.
Losses also dropped two teams — Corner Canyon and American Heritage — completely out of the Power 25. Taking their place are Carrollton (Ga.) and De La Salle (Cal.), both of which are making their return after finishing last year in the rankings.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. St. Louis (Honolulu) 49-20
Lowdown: The Braves dominated in their first contest since ascending to No. 1, building a 28-7 halftime lead en route to the easy home win.
Next up: at JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Oct. 3
2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Hewlett Sports Academy (Waldorf, Md.) 66-0
Lowdown: The Panthers finally got to play on their home turf and made quick work of Hewlett, a Waldorf-based school in its first year as a varsity program.
Next up: vs. Prep Sports Academy (Madison, Ala.), Sept. 26
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Mandarin (Jacksonville, Fla.) 57-7
Lowdown: Two weeks, two easy wins for the Ascenders, who have outscored their last two opponents 136-13.
Next up: vs. Central-Phenix City (Ala.), Sept. 26
4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Grovetown (Ga.) 51-0
Lowdown: The Rams get a much-deserved break as they gear up for the start of league play.
Next up: vs. Newton (Covington, Ga.), Sept. 26
5. Buford (Ga.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Discovery (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 71-7
Lowdown: The Wolves opened region play by rolling past the Titans. QB Dayton Raiola threw three first-quarter touchdown passes, Braylon Williams returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and Silas Nuckles returned an interception 46 yards for another score as Buford built a 49-7 halftime lead.
Next up: at Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.), Oct. 3
6. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Pope John XXIII (Sparta, N.J.) 35-0
Lowdown: The Crusaders tuned up for their annual rivalry game against Don Bosco by dispatching Pope John Paul XXIII, leading 35-0 at halftime and cruising through the running clock in the second half.
Next up: at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Sept. 26
7. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: While we suspect we might be rating the Eagles a little higher than others, they’ll get the opportunity to prove themselves worthy of their lofty ranking against a fired-up Bishop Gorman team this week.
Next up: vs. No. 2 Bishop Gorman, Sept. 27
8. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) 42-14
Lowdown: Huskies coach Matt Logan earned career win No. 299 as his team shrugged off the aftereffects of their stunning win over then-No. 1 Mater Dei, dominating the final three quarters as they rushed for 300 yards to pull away from a 7-7 tie after 12 minutes.
Next up: vs. Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.), Oct. 2
9. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. No. 10 Bishop Gorman 27-24
Lowdown: What to make of the Monarchs? They have been Jekyll and Hyde through their first five games — did we see their true side against the Gaels? They certainly looked more like the team that was the consensus No. 1 team in the country just two weeks ago, with QB Ryan Hopkins tossing three touchdowns — two to USC commit TE Mark Bowman and the go-ahead score to Ohio State-bound WR Chris Henry Jr. with 6:06 remaining.
Next up: at Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Oct. 3
10. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Mater Dei 27-24
Lowdown: The Gaels had their chances to cement what would have been a signature win, but special teams miscues ended up costing them after Hudson Borsari’s 19-yard field goal put them ahead 24-21 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Like Mater Dei following its loss to Centennial, Bishop Gorman has a chance at redemption this week against another ranked foe.
Next up: at No. 7 Santa Margarita, Sept. 27
11. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Vestavia Hills (Ala.) 35-3
Lowdown: The Warriors led just 7-3 at halftime before exploding for touchdowns on their first four drives of the second half. QB Trent Seaborn finished 18-of-25 passing for 290 yards and four touchdowns.
Next up: at Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, Ala.), Sept. 26
12. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. McDonogh 35 (New Orleans) 63-0
Lowdown: The Cougars showed no hangover from their overtime thriller against American Heritage a week ago, throttling their overmatched foe behind four touchdowns from senior RB Trey Garrison.
Next up: at Holy Cross (New Orleans), Sept. 27
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. McArthur (Hollywood, Fla.) 31-7
Lowdown: Dual-threat senior QB Mason Mallory threw two second-half touchdown passes as the Raiders pulled away from a 10-7 halftime lead.
Next up: vs. Hollywood Hills (Hollywood, Fla.), Oct. 3
14. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Lanham, Md.) 41-0
Lowdown: The Stags led 27-0 at halftime and never looked back as they rolled to victory.
Next up: at St. Michael (Fredericksburg, Va.), Sept. 27
15. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 41-9
Lowdown: The Trailblazers defense was dominant, keeping the Lancers offense out of the end zone (their only touchdown came on a blocked field goal return), while RB Jaxsen Stokes ran for three touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Serra (Gardena, Calif.), Oct. 3
16. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Trinity (Euless, Texas) 44-6
Lowdown: The Dragons survived the slew of upsets that felled their fellow Lone Star giants to establish themselves as the King of Texas (for now). Senior QB Angelo Renda completed 18 of 22 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for two scores.
Next up: vs. Keller (Texas), Oct. 3
17. Milton (Ga.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Chattahoochee (Alpharetta, Ga.) 50-0
Lowdown: Sophomore QB Ben Halevi and freshman Trey Hasan are doing more than just keeping the seat warm for injured starter Derrick Baker (right wrist). Halevi threw for two first-half touchdowns to help the Eagles build a 43-0 halftime lead in their region opener, while Hasan added a second-half score.
Next up: vs. Seckinger (Buford, Ga.), Sept. 26
18. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Rockwall (Texas) 37-35
Lowdown: The Panthers lost for the first time in the regular season since 2021 as the Yellowjackets erased a 12-point deficit in the final 11 minutes. G’yrell Smith’s fifth touchdown run with 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter gave North Crowley the lead back, only for Rockwall to win it with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brent Rickert to Ryan Wiley with 22 seconds left.
Next up: at Mansfield Legacy (Texas), Sept. 26
19. Carrollton (Ga.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. A.H. Parker (Birmingham, Ala.) 43-7
Lowdown: The Trojans enter the Power 25 in style, routing the defending Alabama 6A champion and snapping their 14-game win streak. Cam Wood and Peyton Zachary scored two touchdowns each, while Kadan Spratling had an interception and a blocked punt.
Next up: at Westlake (Atlanta), Oct. 3
20. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: A week off for the Lions to refresh and recharge.
Next up: vs. Western (Davie, Fla.), Sept. 26
21. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Grant Union (Sacramento, Calif.) 47-20
Lowdown: A midweek fight involving an undisclosed number of Grant football players put the contest’s status in jeopardy, but the show went on as scheduled, and the Spartans pulled away after the Pacers closed to within 34-20 early in the third quarter to make their case to enter the Power 25. RB Deuce Jones-Drew, the son of former NFL standout Maurice Jones-Drew, ran for two late touchdowns despite a nagging lower leg injury.
Next up: vs. St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), Sept. 26
22. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Southwest Guilford (High Point, N.C.) 65-0
Lowdown: The Whirlies opened the game with a 55-yard touchdown run by Hudson Cooper on its first play from scrimmage and rolled to victory, holding the Cowboys to 98 total yards.
Next up: vs. Western Guilford (Greensboro, N.C.), Sept. 26
23. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.) 31-13
Lowdown: Senior QB Brodie Vehrs was 20-of-31 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bears to a sixth consecutive win over the Toros.
Next up: vs. Queen Creek (Ariz.), Sept. 26
24. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 25-14
Lowdown: The Diablos traveled 1,843 miles to challenge themselves against the two-time defending Tennessee Class AAA champion — and received a dose of Southern hospitality, as senior RB Kris Lloyd ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns, and the Blue Tornado held Ohio State commit QB Luke Fahey to just 12-of-18 passing for 136 yards and an interception.
Next up: at Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.), Sept. 26
25. Duncanville (Texas) (1-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: at Waxahachie (Texas) 28-27
Lowdown: Nothing went right for the Panthers, who coughed up an 18-point lead they held early in the third quarter, then showed a lack of class by starting a fight during the postgame handshake line.
Next up: vs. Skyline (Dallas), Sept. 26
Dropped Out
13. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
25. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Under Consideration
Allen (Texas)
Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
Bixby (Okla.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cass Tech (Detroit)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)