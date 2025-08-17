11 Compelling Storylines Shaping the 2025 New Jersey High School Football Season
Bergen Catholic’s Quest for a Fifth Straight Title
Last season: 11-1, No. 5 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25, No. 1 in Final 2024 High School on SI New Jersey Top 25.
The No. 1 team in the recently released 2025 High School on SI Preseason Top 25 Rankings. Bergen Catholic is gunning for a fifth consecutive NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship. With a 11-1 record in 2024, the Crusaders are led by standout players like four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas (Ohio State commit) and running back Najee Calhoun, a transfer from Donovan Catholic. Their season opener against East St. Louis (Ill.) on August 28 is a marquee matchup at the Battle at the Beach Classic.
Don Bosco Prep’s Challenging Schedule
Ranked second in High School on SI’s preseason rankings, Don Bosco Prep (8-4 in 2024) faces a tough road to reclaim the Non-Public A title after losses to Bergen Catholic in recent championships. Their season kicks off against Melissa High School (Texas) on August 29, testing their roster, which includes offensive stars like wide receiver Isaiah Alvarez and defensive lineman Aidan O’Neil.
DePaul Catholic’s Title Defense
DePaul Catholic, coming off an 11-1 season and the 2024 Non-Public B state championship, is a top contender again. Four-star quarterback Derek Zammit (Washington commit) leads the Spartans, who start their title defense against Pope John XXIII on August 30. Their only 2024 loss was a one-point overtime defeat to Delbarton, setting up high expectations for 2025.
St. Joseph Regional Studly Again
The 2025 football season looks promising for the Green Knights as they aim to build on their storied tradition under head coach Augie Hoffman, a former Boston College standout and NFL offensive lineman. SJR gave No. 1 Bergen Catholic all it could handle in a 20-14 regular season-ending defeat in 2024. Quarterback Lamar Best, no pun intended, is one of the state’s best.
Delbarton’s Gritty Outlook
Delbarton (7-3 in 2024) faces a tough 2025 schedule with games against Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic. Despite a 9-7 playoff loss to St. Augustine Prep, the Green Wave, led by quarterback/safety Matt O’Leary, are poised for a strong season under veteran coach Brian Bowers.
Winslow Township’s Undefeated Legacy
Winslow Township (13-0 in 2024) enters 2025 as the Group 4 state champion, having defeated Phillipsburg 35-0 in the 2024 final. With a demanding schedule including matchups against IMG Academy (Fla.) and Bergen Catholic, the Eagles, led by four-star cornerback Julian Peterson (Penn State commit), aim to maintain their dominance.
Toms River North’s Dominant Run
Toms River North (14-0 in 2024) claimed the Group 5 state championship with a 41-14 win over Union City. The Mariners, ranked seventh in preseason polls, face challenges replacing key players like wide receiver Camryn Thomas but remain a powerhouse under coach Dave Oizerowitz.
Rumson-Fair Haven’s Group 2 Reign
Rumson-Fair Haven (13-0 in 2024) secured the Group 2 state championship with a 26-24 win over Shabazz. The Bulldogs, ranked eighth preseason, rely on running back Kellen Murray to lead the offense after losing quarterback Owen O’Toole to Bryant University.
Top Games to Watch
The 2025 season features blockbuster matchups, including Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco Prep on September 26, a rivalry game with national implications after Bergen’s 24-20 and 25-7 wins in 2024. Other key games include Bergen Catholic vs. Winslow Township (Sept. 12) and DePaul Catholic vs. Don Bosco Prep (Oct. 3), promising intense battles.
Standout Players to Watch
The 2025 preseason watchlist highlights top talent like quarterbacks Derek Zammit (DePaul), the aforementioned Lamar Best (St. Joseph Regional), and Robbie O’Connor (Millville, 2,127 yards, 24 TDs in 2024). Running back Kellen Murray (Rumson-Fair Haven, 1,581 yards, 32 TDs) and wide receiver Bryan Porter (Bergen Catholic) are also names to follow.
Big Central Conference Storylines
The Big Central Conference is a focal point for 2025, with storylines around returning stat leaders and All-State players. Teams like Phillipsburg, Rancocas Valley (9-3 in 2024), and Somerville are expected to make waves, with quarterback Sayvien Adams (Rancocas Valley, 2,264 yards, 27 TDs) leading the charge.