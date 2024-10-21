Lake Nona’s Trey Butkowski booms a record 58-yard field goal
When Lake Nona’s Trey Butkowski lines up for a field goal, he stays completely in focus. Just kick the ball, no matter how long and what kind of pressure.
That philosophy paid off huge on Friday night when the five-star Kohl’s kicker boomed a 58-yard field goal to lift the Lions past Timber Creek, 36-7. The kick broke the previous Central Florida high school football record held by two players – Orangewood Christian’s Alan Gendreau (2006) and Lake Brantley’s Jacob Godek (2015) – per a story by The Orlando Sentinel.
“I wasn’t really thinking anything special,” Butkowski said. “Just trying to keep the distance out of my head and not over swing. I really just went out there and trusted my operation and that paid off as they were perfect and I was just the guy that finished the job.”
A senior, Butkowski also nailed a 51-yard field goal against Timber Creek and recorded six touchbacks. He is rated as the nation's No. 9 kicker in the Class of 2025 by Kohl's Professional Camps and No. 2 in the state of Florida.
This summer, Butkowski was ranked the ninth best kicker in the nation for the Class of 2025 after recording 37 points (25 PATs, four field goals) in 2023. He has an offer from Arkansas State and heavy interest from Pitt, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Toledo, and USF.