High School

Lake Nona’s Trey Butkowski booms a record 58-yard field goal

Five-star Kohl’s kicker also had a 51-yarder in the game, won by the Lions

Jeff Gardenour

Lake Nona’s Trey Butkowski, a 5-star Kohl’s kicker, boomed a 58-yard field goal on Friday night against Timber Creek to set a Central Florida record. He also kicked a 51-yarder in the game, won by the Lions, 36-7.
Lake Nona’s Trey Butkowski, a 5-star Kohl’s kicker, boomed a 58-yard field goal on Friday night against Timber Creek to set a Central Florida record. He also kicked a 51-yarder in the game, won by the Lions, 36-7. / Trey Butkowski

When Lake Nona’s Trey Butkowski lines up for a field goal, he stays completely in focus. Just kick the ball, no matter how long and what kind of pressure.

That philosophy paid off huge on Friday night when the five-star Kohl’s kicker boomed a 58-yard field goal to lift the Lions past Timber Creek, 36-7. The kick broke the previous Central Florida high school football record held by two players – Orangewood Christian’s Alan Gendreau (2006) and Lake Brantley’s Jacob Godek (2015) – per a story by The Orlando Sentinel.

“I wasn’t really thinking anything special,” Butkowski said. “Just trying to keep the distance out of my head and not over swing. I really just went out there and trusted my operation and that paid off as they were perfect and I was just the guy that finished the job.”

A senior, Butkowski also nailed a 51-yard field goal against Timber Creek and recorded six touchbacks. He is rated as the nation's No. 9 kicker in the Class of 2025 by Kohl's Professional Camps and No. 2 in the state of Florida.

This summer, Butkowski was ranked the ninth best kicker in the nation for the Class of 2025 after recording 37 points (25 PATs, four field goals) in 2023. He has an offer from Arkansas State and heavy interest from Pitt, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Toledo, and USF.

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida