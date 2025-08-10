Vote Now: Who is the Top Returning Central Florida High School Football Quarterback for 2025?
Central Florida high school football quarterbacks know how to put on an air raid when their teams hit the field.
Last year, three area signal-callers passed for more than 3,000 yards, and five others eclipsed 2,000 yards. Fans should expect more of the same in 2025.
We took a look at athletes in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 10 for Top Returning Central Florida High School Football Quarterback for 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Top Returning Central Florida High School Football Quarterback for 2025.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 31. The winner will be announced online.
Dereon Coleman, Sr., Jones
This nifty signal-caller and Miami commit led the Tigers all the way to the Class 4A state championship game last year. He is looking for more this season after passing for 3,412 yards and 28 touchdowns with only four interceptions, and rushing for 455 yards and four scores. In the Class 4A title game against powerhouse American Heritage Plantation, he rushed for 128 yards and three TDs and passed for 143 yards in a 40-31 loss.
Sabby Meassick, Sr., Tohopekaliga
One of Florida’s all-time great quarterbacks passed for 3,089 yards and 23 TDs last season, bringing his three-year totals to 10,026 yards and 101 TDs.
Noah Grubbs, Sr., Lake Mary
Tremendous pocket passer (6-4, 220) has been on a lot of people’s radar for years. The Notre Dame commit led the Rams to the Class 7A state title game last season, passing for a whopping 3,024 yards and 37 TDs with only 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and five scores.
Jackson Stecher, Soph., Lake Brantley
Transfer from The Master’s Academy in Oviedo is expected to be among the nation’s top recruits after passing for 2,666 yards and 38 TDs with just two interceptions in 2024. His numbers helped lead the Eagles to the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) state championship – their second consecutive title.
Joseph Allen, Jr., Eau Gallie
Led the Commodores to their best finish in school history in 2024 – a 12-2 record and a Class 3A state semifinal berth – and is ready for more after passing for 2,376 yards and 26 TDs with 10 interceptions. He already has 15 Division I offers.
Champ Monds, Soph., Vero Beach
Dynamic dual-threat quarterback (6-3, 200) had a strong freshman season in 2024, passing for 2,234 yards and 23 TDs with only five interceptions, while rushing for 142 yards and nine scores in leading the Indians (8-4) to the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Elijah Nickerson, Soph., Winter Park
Sensational dual-threat transfer from Faith Christian (Orlando) passed for 2,102 yards and 22 TDs with 10 interceptions, and rushed for 219 yards and three scores last year for the Lions.
Sam Johnson, Sr., Boone
The son of head coach Andy Johnson turned in a strong season last year, passing for 2,070 yards and 29 TDs with only five interceptions. He also plays baseball for the Braves.
Brogan McNab, Sr., Melbourne Central Catholic
One of the most exciting playmakers in Central Florida passed for 1,882 yards and 19 TDs with just four interceptions, and rushed for 966 yards and 12 scores in 2024. His efforts helped the Hustlers finish with an 8-3 record and advance to the Class 1A state playoffs.
Kevin Verpaele, Jr., Merritt Island
Fantastic Space Coast athlete passed for 1,790 yards and 14 TDs with only four interceptions, helping the Mustangs go 7-4 and advance to the Class 3A state playoffs last year.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962