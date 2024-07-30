Lakeland repeats as Florida 4S football state champions in romp of Venice: Florida high school football 2023 rewind
As we get ready for the beginning of the 2024 Florida high school football season, we wanted to take a look back at 2023 to see how the season ended in each of the state’s nine classifications with a rewind recap of the state championship game.
In this edition, we will take a look at the 2023 FHSAA Class 4S state championship game, with Lakeland soundly defeating Venice 60-48 in Tallahassee.
LAKELAND 60, VENICE 48
Some things just never change.
After nearly 50 years of Bill Castle leading the way on the Lakeland sidelines, Marvin Frazier started a new chapter of Dreadnaughts football this season. Let's say not much has changed when it comes to the results.
Lakeland's vaunted rushing attack was led by three rushing touchdowns from D'Marius Rucker as the Dreadnaughts rolled to a 60-48 win over Venice in Saturday night's Class 4S state championship finale at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Ken Riley Field.
The state title is the Dreadnaughts' 10th championship in program history. Castle, the longtime Lakeland head coach, was on hand to watch his old team add another piece of hardware to the school’s collection.
"We just came out and said we wanted it more," Lakeland running back Markel Johnson said. "They said we were undisciplined and we wanted to show them. We just wanted it more. That's what it is."
The tilt between Lakeland and Venice was a rematch from last year's 4S state title game. Last season's meeting, the two teams combined for a total of 35 points. They surpassed that overall total sometime in the second quarter this time around.
Neither team made a defensive stop in the opening half of play as Lakeland raced out of the gates with a touchdown. The Dreadnaughts scored first on a 15-yard passing touchdown from Zander Smith (6-of-6, 43 yards) to Jamar Taylor Jr., whose father Jamar Taylor played for three Lakeland state championship teams from 2004-2006.
It would take Venice (12-3) all of 41 seconds to respond to Lakeland's initial touchdown as they moved downfield with breakneck speed, ending in a 23-yard touchdown run by running back Jamarice Wilder (15 carries, 112 yards).
The clubs exchanged touchdowns throughout the first half, but concern for Lakeland hit when Smith went down with an apparent right arm injury on a hard take down. Smith stayed in the game regardless and didn't need to throw the ball with the way his running backs were touting the rock.
One of the most impressive runs of the first half was a 25-yard run from tailback D'Marius Rucker (22 carries, 209 yards), who put the Venice defense on roller skates, scoring on a 25-yard touchdown.
Lakeland (12-3) went into intermission with a 27-21, thanks to an interception of Glasser right before the half. That was just a sign of things to come for the Dreadnaughts secondary.
The Dreadnaughts would end up picking off Glasser (14-of-24, 203 yards) three more times in the second half, including one of the picks going back for a touchdown. A game that looked destined in becoming an all-time classic, turned into a rout in the final two quarters.
Venice took a brief 28-27 lead early in the third quarter when Wilder would sneak into the endzone on a 1-yard plunge. That's when the defenses started to make a few stops for the first time in the contest. It would be Frazier's group stacking more of the halts on the Indians.
Lakeland wide receiver Carlos Mitchell took an end around 14 yards to pay dirt, giving the Dreadnaughts a 33-28 advantage. It was a lead they would never let go of.
The dagger may have been early in the fourth quarter on Malik Morris' 51-yard touchdown run to put Lakeland ahead 40-28. What really put the exclamation point on the game was an interception return by defensive back Shanard Clower of Glasser, returned for a touchdown.
Though Venice would show no quit to the very end, recovering two onside kicks and even scoring a touchdown with time expiring, it would be Lakeland raising the trophy and repeating for the first time since 2005-2006.
"The main word for us today was focus," Lakeland running back/linebacker Malik Morris said. "We knew things were going to happen. We just needed to come back here and do it better."
