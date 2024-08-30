Live score updates from the Naples vs. Barron Collier Southwest Florida showdown
The Golden Eagles look to continue rolling, while the Cougars seek to bounce back from an opening week loss
It's a Southwest Florida backyard showdown as Barron Collier goes on the road to face rival Naples in Week 2 of the 2024 Florida high school football season.
Behind its power running game, Naples posted 45 points in its preseason shutout victory over Gulf Coast and then came back to score 47 in a huge win over Riverview in last week's season opener. Barron Collier is looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Immokalee. The Cougars have been shutout by Naples in two of the last three seasons.
Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Barron Collier at Naples game.
1
2
3
4
F
Barron Collier
Naples
LIVE UPDATES: BARRON COLLIER AT NAPLES
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
