Live score updates: St. John Bosco (CA) at Chaminade-Madonna (FL)
Two Top 10 teams in the SBLive/SI Top 25 Preseason National High School Football Rankings - No. 3 St. John Bosco (CA) and No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna (FL) battle in the final game of the 2024 Broward County National Football Showcase, Saturday night in South Florida, before a national television audience.
The Braves will be led in their cross-country journey by defensive lineman Dutch Horisk, who has 19 D1 offers, including Oklahoma, USC and Oregon.
Bosco will face a Chaminade-Madonna squad with a reputation for outstanding team speed, but the Lions have graduated much of the star power from their 2023 state championship squad. A slew of high profile transfers have joined the program to restock the talent, including standout wide receiver Jabari Brady, who caught 70 passes for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns for Monarch last year.
Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the St. John Bosco vs. Chaminade-Madonna game.
1
2
3
4
T
St. John Bosco
Chaminade-Madonna
(Refresh for the latest updates)
LIVE UPDATES: ST. JOHN BOSCO (CA) VS. CHAMINADE-MADONNA (FL)
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm ET