Live score updates: St. John Bosco (CA) at Chaminade-Madonna (FL)

In one of the nation's early marque high school football games of 2024, Top 10 powers St. John Bosco (CA) and Chaminade-Madonna (FL) collide in the finale of the Broward County National Football Showcase

Andy Villamarzo

St. John Bosco is back in South Florida for the Broward County National Showcase for a second straight year. After defeating St. Thomas Aquinas, 20-7, last year, the Braves will face Chaminade-Madonna on Saturday night.
St. John Bosco is back in South Florida for the Broward County National Showcase for a second straight year. After defeating St. Thomas Aquinas, 20-7, last year, the Braves will face Chaminade-Madonna on Saturday night.

Two Top 10 teams in the SBLive/SI Top 25 Preseason National High School Football Rankings - No. 3 St. John Bosco (CA) and No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna (FL) battle in the final game of the 2024 Broward County National Football Showcase, Saturday night in South Florida, before a national television audience.

The Braves will be led in their cross-country journey by defensive lineman Dutch Horisk, who has 19 D1 offers, including Oklahoma, USC and Oregon.

Bosco will face a Chaminade-Madonna squad with a reputation for outstanding team speed, but the Lions have graduated much of the star power from their 2023 state championship squad. A slew of high profile transfers have joined the program to restock the talent, including standout wide receiver Jabari Brady, who caught 70 passes for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns for Monarch last year.

Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the St. John Bosco vs. Chaminade-Madonna game.

LIVE UPDATES: ST. JOHN BOSCO (CA) VS. CHAMINADE-MADONNA (FL)

PREGAME

- Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm ET

