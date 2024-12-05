MADE Hoops 2024 Main Event Preview
Maximizing Athletes Development & Expousre (MADE) Hoops is proud to present the 1st Annual Main Event. Games will take place December 6-7, 2024, at the Gibson Center on the Campus of Miami-Dade College. This year’s event will feature 25+ players ranked in the Top 150 nationally in the Classes of 2025, 2026, and 2027 and a half-dozen programs ranked inside the Top 50, according to various outlets.
The full Game Schedule is listed below:
Friday, December 6
4:00- Southern California Academy vs Riviera Prep
5:45- Gonzaga (D.C.) vs Oak Ridge
7:30- West Oaks Academy vs Westminster Academy
9:15- Dynamic Prep (Tx.) vs Columbus
Saturday, December 7
1:00- Combine Academy (N.C.) vs Sagemont
2:45- Gonzaga (D.C.) vs Columbus
4:30- Southern California Academy vs Dynamic Prep (Tx.)
Some notable players to watch for will also be listed below as this year’s event will be filled with future Division I prospects, as well as maybe some future NBA talent on display:
Matthew Able (Sagemont)- Miami commit (No. 39 ranked prospect in 2025, according to 247Sports)
Cameron Boozer (Columbus)- Duke commit (No. 2 ranked prospect in 2025, according to 247Sports)
Cayden Boozer (Columbus)- Duke commit (No. 21 ranked prospect in 2025, according to 247Sports)
Alex Constanza (Westminster Academy) (No. 21 ranked prospect in 2026, according to 247Sports)
Derek Dixon (Gonzaga)- North Carolina commit (No. 51 ranked prospect, according to 247Sports)
Caleb Gaskins (Columbus) (No. 13 ranked prospect in 2026, according to 247Sports)
Nyk Lewis (Gonzaga)- Xavier commit (No. 59 ranked prospect in 2025, according to 247Sports)
Alex Lloyd (Westminster Academy)- Florida commit (No. 42 ranked prospect in 2025, according to 247Sports)
Jamier Jones (Oak Ridge)- Providence commit (No. 55 ranked prospect in 2025, according to 247Sports)
Kaden Magwood (Combine Academy)- Auburn commit (No. 44 ranked prospect in 2025, according to 247Sports)
Kelvin Odih (Southern California Academy)- West Virginia commit (No. 80 ranked prospect in 2025, according to 247Sports)
Marcis Ponder (West Oaks Academy) (No. 85 ranked prospect in 2026, according to 247Sports)
Jalen Reece (Oak Ridge)- LSU commit (No. 117 ranked prospect in 2025, according to 247Sports)
Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) (No. 35 ranked prospect in 2026, according to 247Sports)
Kevin Thomas (Sagemont) (No. 30 ranked prospect in 2026, according to 247Sports)
Jaden Toombs (Dynamic Prep)- SMU commit (No. 48 ranked prospect in 2025, according to 247Sports)
