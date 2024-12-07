MADE Hoops Main Event: Gonzaga (DC), Columbus, and West Oaks Shine on Opening Day in Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA - The Maximizing Athletes Development & Exposure (MADE) Hoops Main Event got underway on Friday afternoon at the Gibson Center on the Campus of Miami-Dade College.
High School on SI provides three takeaways from the opening day of the event:
Gonzaga (DC) Makes Huge Statement Against Oak Ridge
The Eagles made a statement in the state of Florida as they came into today ranked No. 13 in the High School on SI Top 25 National Rankings where they defeated No. 17 Oak Ridge, 62-51. Virginia Tech led the Eagles commit Christian Gurdak finishing with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Xavier commit Nyk Lewis was a force on the glass on both ends of the floor where his athleticism around the rim was electrifying.
Riviera Prep Makes Statement in Opening Game
In the opening game of the 2024 MADE Hoops Main Event, the Bulldogs came out victorious over SoCal Academy, 68-57. The Bulldogs got balanced scoring from 6-2 junior point guard Mason Fuentes and his younger brother in 6-1 sophomore shooting guard Myles Fuentes. 7-0 senior center Gustavo Guimaraes was efficient on the glass on both ends of the floor as he finished with a double-double for the Bulldogs.
Columbus Looks Like a National Contender
In the final game of the night, the Colubus Explorers took down Dynamic Prep (Texas) 73-55 where they were led by Cameron Boozer (Duke commit) who set the tone early as part of a 19-2 scoring run to start the game. 6-7 junior power forward Caleb Gaskins made a huge presence with his ability to defend out on the perimeter as well as in the paint. 6-6 junior small forward Jaxon Richardson made his presence felt in the open floor where he finished with some emphatic dunks in transition as well as catching a few lobs thrown at him around the rim. 6-4 senior point guard Cayden Boozer (Duke commit) was used as a primary facilitator where he was initiating the offense and getting his teammates involved on and off the ball.
West Oaks Academy Size Continues to Be A Problem
Junior 6-4 guard Willie Burnett finished with a team-high 25 points for the Flame and 6-11 power forward Marcis Ponder continued to be a bruiser on the interior where he threw down some emphatic dunks, whether it was from a put-back or the catch. Also, 7-2 senior center Paulo Semedo was a match-up nightmare for Westminster Academy whether it was above the rim or out in the mid-range as his length and versatility showed no answers for the Lions.
Alex Lloyd Is a Complete Player
The 6-4 senior guard and University of Florida commit bursted onto the scene early and often for the Lions finishing with a game-high 30 points in the loss to West Oaks Academy. Lloyd was scoring in a variety of ways whether it was from out on the perimeter or finishing at the front of the rim where he could get to the free-throw-line. On the defensive end, he used his length and athleticism getting into the passing lanes where he turned defense into offense scoring in transition on numerous occasions.