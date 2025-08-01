Three-Star Basketball Prospect Seven Spurlock Transfers to Dynamic Prep (Texas)
Seven Spurlock, A 6-5 senior shooting guard, is heading back to his home state of Texas, he announced in a social media post on Friday. Spurlock previously attended Prolific Prep when they were based in Napa, California, before re-locating to Fort Lauderdale, Florida earlier this summer will play his upcoming senior season at Dynamic Prep in the greater Dallas area.
Spurlock helped lead Prolific Prep to the Chipotle Nationals in Indianapolis back in April where he averaged eight points and five rebounds for the Crew last season.
Spurlock Has Roots Back in Texas
The 6-foot-5 guard played at Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas, during his freshman and sophomore seasons, before gaining national attention, he also attended the 2023 USA Men's Junior National MiniCamp in Colorado Springs, as well as participated in the team's training camp in Houston.
Spurlock Drawing Division-1 Schools On His Radar
Spurlock currently has a dozen Division-1 offers from schools such as Appalachian State, Arizona State, Auburn, Houston, Jacksonville, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, and several others. Following last month's Live Period, Spurlock added a mid-major offer from Texas State University.
Spurlock Draws Attention at Nike EYBL Peach Jam
Spurlock played the Grassroots season with Young Game Chasers, as part of the PUMA PRO16 League circuit for the first half of the season, before moving to Drive Nation which is owned by former National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran Jermaine O'Neal, who will coach Spurlock this upcoming season at Dynamic Prep.
Dynamic Prep to Compete at Overtime Elite Circuit This Season
Dynamic Prep competed in the Nike EYBL Scholastic this past season and just finished their third year as a program where they are led by 18-year NBA veteran and 6-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal.
Dynamic Prep competed in their first-ever Chipotle Nationals where they were the 10-seed which was the last play-in team where they won three games in three days defeating Montverde Academy (Florida), Link Academy (Missouri), and Prolific Prep (California) to reach the championship game before running out of fuel against the top-seed Columbus Explorers.
Dynamic Prep Reloaded Roster Ahead of 2025-2026 Season
The returning roster is set to include two of the best in the 2027 cycle in five-star shooting guard Ryan Hampton, who is the brother of NBA G-League player RJ Hampton, combo guard Hunter McGraw, who transferred from Gray Collegiate in South Carolina, junior guard Avery Huston, and four-star small forward Marcus Spears Jr, who is the son of NFL on ESPN analyst Marcus Spears Sr. They will also retain four-star senior guard Dakari Spear.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.