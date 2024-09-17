Malachi Toney, Miami (FL) commitment, reclassifies to 2025
Plantation American Heritage Malachi Toney, the nation's No. 25-ranked wide receiver has reclassified to the Class of 2025, according to Rivals.com's Marcus Benjamin on Tuesday morning.
The 5-foot-10, 182-pound receiver this season has played well for the Patriots in 2024, catching a team-leading 25 passes for 391 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Toney is coming off a strong 2023 campaign for the Patriots. Last season, the fleet-footed pass catcher hauled in as a sophomore, Toney hauled in 49 passes for 773 yards and eight touchdowns. In his superb freshman season, Toney caught 35 passes for 621 yards and eight scores in 2022.
The rising junior also holds a bevy of offers from many of the top schools across the country, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about Toney:
Inside receiver with the skills to emerge as a high-volume target and a go-to playmaker in a spread attack. Elected to forgo his senior year of high school and reclassify after putting up big numbers as an underclassman for one of South Florida’s top talent-producing programs. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be hovering right around 5-foot-10.5, 180 pounds. Has proven to be extremely efficient working out of a slot alignment as he uses his acceleration and agility to create separation on underneath routes. Advanced eye control and soft hands can lead to highlight-reel worthy grabs. Might not win every foot race, but is evasive after the catch and can avoid would-be tacklers with his quick feet. Will likely face a major adjustment period as he will initially be one of the youngest players on the college roster of his choice, but projects as a potential impact player on Saturdays if he can keep progressing and fine-tuning his craft. Ability to deliver in key moments throughout his football career despite not being the biggest or fastest shouldn’t be overlooked.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl