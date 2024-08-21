Marcis Ponder leaves Overtime Elite to join The Grind Session's West Oaks Academy
One of the country's top 2026 boys high school basketball players is switching it up on where he will be playing on the hardwood this upcoming 2024-2025 season.
According to a press release by Overtime PR, Class of 2026 4-star Marcis Ponder is transferring to play for the Grind Session’s West Oaks Academy for his junior season.
“Marcis is a great kid, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family,” Grind Session CEO Scott Waldrop said via the press release. “Joining our circuit reaffirms his commitment to his craft and future. We’re excited to be part of his journey.”
Per the press release, On3, who has Ponder ranked No. 29 in the 2026 class, was among those covering courtside for the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas. On3 had this to say about Ponder in their recap of the camp’s top performers:
“Marcis Ponder is a physical presence. It is hard to ignore when he steps on the floor with his frame. When he plays, he shows off his explosion. He is quick off his feet, finishing consistently around the basket and through contact. Ponder has passer-friendly hands and is a good area rebounder.”
Ponder currently holds collegiate offers from Alabama, Chicago State, Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Providence, UCF and Miami (FL). According to 247Sports, Ponder is ranked as the No. 62 nationally in the 2026 class and No. 7 among centers.
The center was also named to the Overtime Elite team that represented the United States this summer at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament Finals in Berlin, Germany, per the release.
