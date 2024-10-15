Miami Norland stuns American Heritage with a late score
In a Monday night football showdown between two Top 10 Florida high school football teams, at Traz Powell Stadium in South Florida, No. 9 Miami Norland got a late touchdown to knockoff No. 10 American Heritage, 32-27, in a thriller.
Norland senior Ennio Yapoor, one of the top quarterbacks in the state, delivered a strike to the back of end zone for Jade Card, who hauled it in for the score. The touchdown erased a one point deficit for the Vikings with just 24.5 second left in the football game. It stood for the game winner.
Just a few minutes earlier, the game’s other big time quarterback, Heritage’s Dia Bell, a Texas commit, rambled 67-yards for a go-ahead touchdown with just 2:44 left on the fourth quarter clock. It pushed the Patriots in front, 27-26.
Norland dominated the first half and went to the intermission with a 20-10 lead. Byron Louis, however, quickly vaulted Heritage back into the contest with a 68-yard touchdown ru on the first play of the third quarter. The Florida State commit had a pair of TDs in the game.
