Miami Northwestern Has Suspended Football Coach Teddy Bridgewater
Miami Northwestern has suspended its head football coach - NFL star, Northwestern alum and South Florida football legend - Teddy Bridgewater.
The school announced the decision Monday morning and the new was first broke by Andy Villamarzo of Rivals.
Bridgewater took over the Bulls football program in 2024, shortly after retire from the NFL, and he led his alma mater to 12-2 record and a victory in the Class 3A State Championship over Raines (Jacksonville) in his first season. After the high school season, he briefly returned to NFL and served as backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions, even leading a touchdown drive in the playoffs.
The suspension comes Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) confirmed it is looking into allegations that Bridgewater provided impermissible benefits to his players last season. Those allegations came from one of Bridgewater's own social media posts in which he detailed several of the benefits he allegedly provided while seeking support from benafactors to cover similar costs for the coming season.
Bridgewater acknowledged his suspension in a Facebook post made on Sunday evening, although he denied there is no investigation because he said, "I have to be an employee to be investiaged."
In the original social media post which launched this matter, Bridgewater stated that he spent $14,000 for a four-night preseason camp, including $9,500 for Northwestern-branded clothing, $1,300 for recovery trucks following games, and $2,200 for pregame meals for the program.
The Rivals report also noted that the FHSAA received an allegation in November 2024 that Miami Northwestern played an ineligible player during the Bulls' playoff run. The FHSAA declined to take action against the program in that matter.
Miami Northwestern is poised to be a favorite to once again win the Class 3A Championship in 2025, as it is led by five-star senior wide receiver Calvin Russell (Syracuse commit), four-star senior defensive lineman James Johnson (Georgia commit), and four-star senior safety Tedarius Hughes (Florida State commit). Another name worth noting this upcoming season will be sophomore quarterback Neimann Lawrence, who currently has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and several others.
Miami Northwestern is set to kickoff its the 2025 season on Saturday, August 23rd when it will host Orange Lutheran (California) at Traz Powell Stadium.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App