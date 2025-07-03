Teddy Bridgewater and Miami Northwestern Set to Host California Power
One of the best things about summer football is the opportunity to see national match-ups between powers from different states. Two such powers, some 3,000 miles part, will collide in their respective season openers, on August 23 at Traz Powell stadium in South Florida.
This heavyweight matchup featuring reigning Florida Class 3A state champion Miami Northwestern, which was led to the 2024 crown by head coach Teddy Bridgewater, welcoming nationally ranked California power Orange Lutheran to the Sunshine State.
The contest revealed with the announcement Miami Northwestern's 2025 schedule, which the Bulls announced on Thursday.
Bridgewater was announced as Miami Northwestern's head coach shortly after he retired from long career as a NFL quarterback in February of 2024, following the Detroit Lions loss in the NFC Championship Game.
Late in the Bulls' season, Bridgewater hinted at a possible return to the NFL and then rejoined the Lions, shortly after Miami Northwestern's title win. and even led a touchdown drive in Detroit's NFC Divisional game against the Washington Commanders.
Miami Northwestern will tuneup for Orange Lutheran with preseason Kickoff Classic clash with fellow Florida powerhouse Lakeland on Aug. 16. Other key games on the Bulls schedule, which is loaded, include battles with Venice, Miami Norland, Columbus and arch-rival Miami Central.
Miami Northwestern 2025 football schedule
Aug. 16 – vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Aug. 23 – vs. Orange Lutheran (CA), 7 p.m.
Aug. 29 – vs. Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 4 – vs. Miami Carol City, 7 p.m.
Sep 12 – vs. Miami Norland, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 19 – at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26 – vs. Miami Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 – vs. Miami Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 – vs. Key West, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 – GMAC Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 – at St. Brenden Catholic, 7 p.m.