High School

Teddy Bridgewater and Miami Northwestern Set to Host California Power

Florida Class 3A champs will challenge California power Orange Lutheran in season opener

Gary Adornato

Miami Northwestern, led by head coach Teddy Bridgewater, will open its 2025 regular season by hosting Orange Lutheran from California on Aug. 23rd.
Miami Northwestern, led by head coach Teddy Bridgewater, will open its 2025 regular season by hosting Orange Lutheran from California on Aug. 23rd. / Robson Lopes

One of the best things about summer football is the opportunity to see national match-ups between powers from different states. Two such powers, some 3,000 miles part, will collide in their respective season openers, on August 23 at Traz Powell stadium in South Florida.

This heavyweight matchup featuring reigning Florida Class 3A state champion Miami Northwestern, which was led to the 2024 crown by head coach Teddy Bridgewater, welcoming nationally ranked California power Orange Lutheran to the Sunshine State.

The contest revealed with the announcement Miami Northwestern's 2025 schedule, which the Bulls announced on Thursday.

Bridgewater was announced as Miami Northwestern's head coach shortly after he retired from long career as a NFL quarterback in February of 2024, following the Detroit Lions loss in the NFC Championship Game.

Late in the Bulls' season, Bridgewater hinted at a possible return to the NFL and then rejoined the Lions, shortly after Miami Northwestern's title win. and even led a touchdown drive in Detroit's NFC Divisional game against the Washington Commanders.

Miami Northwestern will tuneup for Orange Lutheran with preseason Kickoff Classic clash with fellow Florida powerhouse Lakeland on Aug. 16. Other key games on the Bulls schedule, which is loaded, include battles with Venice, Miami Norland, Columbus and arch-rival Miami Central.

2005 Miami Northwestern Football Schedule

Miami Northwestern 2025 football schedule

Aug. 16 – vs.  Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 – vs. Orange Lutheran (CA), 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 – vs.  Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 4 – vs.  Miami Carol City, 7 p.m.

Sep 12 – vs. Miami Norland, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 19 – at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Sep. 26 – vs. Miami Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 – vs. Miami Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 – vs. Key West, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 – GMAC Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 – at St. Brenden Catholic, 7 p.m.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Florida