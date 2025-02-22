High School

Montverde Academy-IMG Academy square off: Live score, updates from high school basketball (2/22/25)

Follow along for live scoring updates from Bradenton

Andy Villamarzo

Trent Sisley, a 6-foot-8 Indiana signee, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and added two assists to lead the Montverde Academy to a 56-52 victory against Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.).
Trent Sisley, a 6-foot-8 Indiana signee, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and added two assists to lead the Montverde Academy to a 56-52 victory against Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.). / Trent Sisley | Instagram

The girls version of Montverde Academy-IMG Academy took place Thursday night and now the boys edition will go on this afternoon.

A top boys high school basketball matchup takes place in Bradenton this afternoon when the nationally-ranked Montverde Academy Eagles take on IMG Academy Ascenders in a Nike EYBL Scholastic contest.

The Eagles are 19-5 on the season and coming off a 71-60 defeat of La Lumiere (Indiana) while IMG Academy enters the contest at 20-6, with their last win being a 74-36 rout of Orangeville Academy (Canada).

Here is a closer look at Montverde Academy vs. IMG Acdemy:

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Montverde

IMG

Refresh for live updates throughout the evening

PREGAME

Opening tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

1st Quarter

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida