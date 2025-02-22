Montverde Academy-IMG Academy square off: Live score, updates from high school basketball (2/22/25)
The girls version of Montverde Academy-IMG Academy took place Thursday night and now the boys edition will go on this afternoon.
A top boys high school basketball matchup takes place in Bradenton this afternoon when the nationally-ranked Montverde Academy Eagles take on IMG Academy Ascenders in a Nike EYBL Scholastic contest.
The Eagles are 19-5 on the season and coming off a 71-60 defeat of La Lumiere (Indiana) while IMG Academy enters the contest at 20-6, with their last win being a 74-36 rout of Orangeville Academy (Canada).
Here is a closer look at Montverde Academy vs. IMG Acdemy:
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Montverde
IMG
Refresh for live updates throughout the evening
PREGAME
Opening tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
1st Quarter
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi