Montverde Academy Lands A 4-Star Basketball Transfer
The high school basketball transfer portal continues to spiral across the state of Florida, with the latest being 6-foot-3 combo guard Oneal Delancy heading from Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg to Montverde Academy for his upcoming junior season, Delancy told High School on SI Florida on Monday.
Delancy helped lead Gibbs to the program's first state championship since 1969 as a freshman and reached the state championship game during his sophomore season.
During his sophomore season, Delancy averaged 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game for the Gladiators, where they reached the Class 4A Championship Game before their season ended with a state runner-up finish.
During his freshman season, Delancy averaged 15.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game where he led the Gladiators to their first state championship since 1969.
Delancy's recruitment got off to a scorching start following his freshman season, where he started receiving Power 4 offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, South Florida, West Virginia, and several others.
During the Grassroots season, Delancy played for Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit, where he averaged 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through the recent four-game slate this past weekend, shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Montverde Academy is coming off a 19-8 record during the 2024-2025 season where they reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament as a 7-seed before having their season come to an end against the national runner-up in 10-seed Dynamic Prep (Texas) back on April 2.
The Eagles will also have a new man leading the charge as Steve Turner takes over for long-time head coach Kevin Boyle, who left for SPIRE Academy (Ohio) back in March, where they were led during their Chipotle Nationals play-in game under interim head coach Joseph Katuka. Turner spent 21 seasons coaching at Gonzaga School in Washington, D.C., where he compiled a record of 497-176 (.738) and a winning percentage.
The Eagles retain rising senior guard Dhani Miller, junior forward Lincoln Cosby, junior guard Javion Tyndale, sophomore power forward Trace Lopez, and senior forward Jaydon Hodge for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.
