Carlos Medlock Jr. Explodes in Link Academy's Big Win Over Montverde
In the Hoophall Classic over the weekend, we had an absolute powerhouse matchup between, Link Academy (No. 4) and Montverde Academy (No. 11), two of the nation's top high schools.
The game was controlled by Link the whole way, who started off the game on a 6-0 run and never looked back. However, Montverde scratched and clawed all game long, consistently fighting to get back in the game. Junior guard Oneal Delancy did all he could to get Montverde in the win column, adding 16 points and three threes. He also took care of the ball with zero turnovers.
Link Academy’s Defensive Edge Seals the Win
Up three with just 13.9 seconds left, Medlock calmly sank two clutch free throws to stretch Link’s lead to five. On the next possession, Montverde’s Dhani Miller pushed the ball up the court, but Link’s Davison Thompson came up huge with lockdown on-ball defense, forcing a loose ball that ended in a jump ball, and just like that, Link sealed the win 64-59.
The difference in the matchup was Link's ability to force turnovers. Montverde gave the ball away 12 times to Links six.
Carlos Medlock Jr. Stole the Show
Point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. was the star for Link Academy, showing off his impressive two-way game. He poured in 25 points on 50% shooting, including four triples, flashing his ability to knock down shots both off the dribble and from spot-up looks.
Medlock also added an impressive five steals. He is one of the best two-way players in the class of 2027. The Michigan State signee is a perfect fit for the Spartans, who always have a great defensive team.
Medlock could be the next great Michigan State point guard, along with Mateen Cleaves, Kalin Lucas, Cassius Winston, and now Jeremy Fears. He has that typical Tom Izzo point guard tenacity that thrives in his system.
The Injuries Caught Up to Montverde
It’s also worth pointing out that Montverde was playing without two of its top stars. Class of 2027 5-star small forward Lincoln Cosby sat out, and Northwestern commit Jayden Hodge was also missing. Their absence definitely left a gap on both ends of the floor.
Cosby is the No. 6-ranked player in the 2027 class. He has battled the injury bug, only playing in five contests so far, but he's an immensely talented player. He has offers from Arizona State, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Cincinnati. Cosby is a versatile scorer who uses his length to his advantage. Once he's fully healthy, he will light up the box score.
Not having Hodge on the floor really hurt Montverde defensively. The 6-foot-6 class of 2026 wing is a lockdown on-ball defender, averaging 1.7 steals per game. His presence would’ve made a huge difference in slowing down those threes that Link couldn’t seem to miss.