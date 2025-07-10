More On Hoops Star Saniyah Hall's NIL Deal with Jordan Brand As She Joins The USA U19 National Team
Saniyah Hall, the No. 1 overall girls basketball prospect in the Class of 2026, has officially signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Jordan Brand making her one of the youngest athletes ever to join the iconic basketball label’s growing NIL roster.
The announcement was made via a joint Instagram collaboration post between Hall and the brand, featuring a simple but powerful quote from the rising star:
“I don’t have anything to prove. I just go out, play basketball," said Hall. "I let my game do the talking. Actions speak for themselves.”
Jordan Brand praised Hall for it described as fearless play, an elite skill set, and a growing cultural influence.
“Saniyah Hall’s fearless play and undeniable presence on and off the court reflect the greatness Jordan Brand stands for,” the brand shared in a statement. “Her signing signals the arrival of a new era, led by athletes who don’t just play the game — they elevate it.”
On the Court: Montverde Star Putting Up Eye-Popping Numbers
Hall stars for Montverde Academy (Fla.), the storied powerhouse that has produced NBA top picks like Cooper Flagg, Cade Cunningham, Ben Simmons, and D’Angelo Russell. As a junior, Hall averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, drawing offers from college juggernauts including USC, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Michigan State.
She’s known for her scoring versatility, physical toughness, and a game that continues to mature with every season.
Hall to Represent Team USA at FIBA U19 World Cup
Before she makes her college decision, Hall will don the red, white and blue as part of USA Basketball’s roster for the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in the Czech Republic. She’ll team up with fellow elite recruits like Sienna Betts, Jasmine Davidson, Kate Harpring, and Jerzy Robinson.
Her selection is a testament not only to her talent but to her growing leadership on the international stage.
A Strategic NIL Investment by Jordan Brand
Jordan Brand’s decision to sign Hall reflects a growing investment in women’s basketball at all levels. Hall follows in the footsteps of UCLA’s Kiki Rice, the brand’s first NIL signee, and joins a new wave of high school and college players backed by the Jumpman.
Nike and Jordan Brand have increasingly tailored performance models for women, such as the Jordan Heir, their first basketball shoe designed with female athletes in mind. Meanwhile, Nike has made waves with signature lines for Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson, and speculation continues around future signature models for Caitlin Clark and Juju Watkins.
What’s Next for the Nation’s Top Prospect?
While Hall’s college decision remains open, one thing is clear: her future is bright. With elite production at Montverde, a global stage awaiting at the FIBA World Cup, and the backing of Jordan Brand, she’s poised to become one of the most influential young stars in the sport.