Mosley announces its 2025 football schedule

The Dolphins open with Rutherford and close out the season with back-to-back Thursday games versus Gulf Breeze and Florida High

Reed Green

Mosley plays Arnold at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024. Mosley won the game 56-13. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald)
On Tuesday morning, the Mosley Dolphins released their 2025 football schedule. They will play 10 games in the upcoming season, and one thing to note is that their schedule is exactly the same as last year with the home and away games flipped.

This is the latest team to announce their schedule for the upcoming season in the Sunshine State. As more teams release their schedules, High School On SI Florida will share these schedules once they are released.

2025 Mosley Dolphins Football Schedule

Aug. 15: at South Walton (Preseason Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 22: vs. Rutherford

Aug. 29: vs. Bay

Sept. 5: at Rickards

Sept. 12: at Navarre

Sept. 19: at Escambia

Sept. 26: vs. Milton (Homecoming)

Oct. 10: at Niceville

Oct. 17: at Arnold

Oct. 23: vs. Gulf Breeze

Oct. 30: vs. Florida High

