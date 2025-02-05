Mosley announces its 2025 football schedule
The Dolphins open with Rutherford and close out the season with back-to-back Thursday games versus Gulf Breeze and Florida High
On Tuesday morning, the Mosley Dolphins released their 2025 football schedule. They will play 10 games in the upcoming season, and one thing to note is that their schedule is exactly the same as last year with the home and away games flipped.
This is the latest team to announce their schedule for the upcoming season in the Sunshine State. As more teams release their schedules, High School On SI Florida will share these schedules once they are released.
2025 Mosley Dolphins Football Schedule
Aug. 15: at South Walton (Preseason Kickoff Classic)
Aug. 22: vs. Rutherford
Aug. 29: vs. Bay
Sept. 5: at Rickards
Sept. 12: at Navarre
Sept. 19: at Escambia
Sept. 26: vs. Milton (Homecoming)
Oct. 10: at Niceville
Oct. 17: at Arnold
Oct. 23: vs. Gulf Breeze
Oct. 30: vs. Florida High
