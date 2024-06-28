Myron Charles commits to Florida State; Seminoles keep Port Charlotte star in state
One thing Port Charlotte High School 2025 defensive tackle Myron Charles made apparent when he narrowed his choices to six schools about a month ago was that he wants to stay in Florida.
On Friday afternoon, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle decided to make it official that he's staying in the Sunshine State.
Charles, a 4-star defensive lineman per 247Sports, announced that he's committing to Florida State over Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), Ohio State and Texas according to On3.com's Hayes Fawcett.
Over the last two seasons for the Pirates, Charles has been an absolute menace for opposing offensive linemen. Charles has totaled between 2022-2023 62 tackles, 16.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Last fall, Charles was double-teamed by many teams, helhelpinging free up others along the defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound tackle ended 2023 with 29 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
In 2022, Charles was named a Sarasota Herald-Tribune all-area selection and finished totaled 33 tackles, seven going for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles.
Port Charlotte made an impressive playoff run in 2023 behind a stacked defensive line, which featured Charles, King Justice and Tyrell, Samuel Luther anchoring the front. Coming off a 9-3 season, the Pirates will have the proverbial targets on their back heading into a new classification.
Charles will look to help lift the Pirates back into the postseason in a difficult Class 4A, District 12, which includes Dunbar and Naples.
The defensive lineman also has overtures from schools like Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, USC and USF.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl