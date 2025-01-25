Nationally top-ranked Columbus upends Montverde Academy in a battle between the No. 1-2 teams
In a battle between a couple of the nation's top two high school boys basketball teams, it became clear who the best in the land was by intermission.
Columbus used a strong second half after heading into halftime with a 14-point lead, to cruise by Montverde Academy 79-59 on Friday night. The Top 25 High School On SI's No. 1-ranked Explorers improved to 18-3 on the season and are currently on a 5-game winning streak after defeating the No. 2-ranked Eagles.
Top 25 national high school boys basketball rankings (1/22/2024)
It's the second time this season that Columbus has defeated Montverde Academy, with the first meeting coming back on Dec. 23rd, a 59-57 victory by the Explorers. This time around, the win was much more decisive.
It would be Duke signee Cameron Boozer pacing the Explorers (18-3) with 25 points and 14 rebounds en route to the 20-point victory. Cayden Boozer, also a Duke signee, finished with 13 points on the night.
“I think we’re the best team in the country, and I think we’re capable of going all the way, " Cameron Boozer said via League Ready.
The Explorers had lost back-to-back games to Long Island Lutheran (New York) and Link Academy (Missouri) before putting together an impressive 5-game win streak. During the stretch, Columbus has defeated Riviera Prep, Coral Park, Notre Dame (California), Perry (Arizona) and now Montverde Academy.
For the Eagles (13-4), it is their second loss in a row after falling to AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) to start the week, 45-41. Montverde Academy's other two losses on the season have come against Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) and the first time around against Columbus.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi