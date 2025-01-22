Top 25 national high school boys basketball rankings (1/22/2024)
After the 2025 Hoophall Classic, Florida powers Columbus and Montverde reaffirmed their spots as the top two teams in the country in the latest High School on SI national high school boys basketball rankings, released Wednesday.
Recent Arizona commit Bryce James dazzled with a career-best game at Hoophall to help Sierra Canyon make its 2024-25 national ranking debut.
Who else rose, fell, dropped and debuted? Scroll down for the latest update.
(Senior reporter Tarek Fattal contributed to this report)
TOP 25 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
January 22, 2025
1. Columbus (Fla.)
Record: 17-3 | TEAM PAGE
The Boozers impressed at the Hoophall Classic — per usual. But it was junior duos Caleb Gaskins and Jaxon Richardson that showed how hard it is to beat Columbus, which went 2-0 at the Hoophall with wins over Notre Dame and Perry.
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Record: 13-3 | TEAM PAGE
Florida signee CJ Ingram (12.9 points, 7.2 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.8 blocks per game) and Villanova-bound combo guard Dante Allen (12.8 points, 4.9 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals per game) lead the way for the Eagles, which logged wins over Bella Vista Prep, Oak Hill and a 14-point win over Utah Prep before dropping to AZ Compass Prep.
3. Prolific Prep (Calif.)
2023-24 record: 18-4 | TEAM PAGE
Lost to Virginia power Highland after beating Dream City Christian. Up next, the Bay Area, where the Crew will look to sweep the Crush in the Valley showcase.
4. San Antonio Brennan (Tex.)
Record: 23-2 | TEAM PAGE
Top 2025 point guard Kingston Fleming and the Bears are winners of 12-straight — all blowouts — and continue to roll atop UIL 6A District 28.
5. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.)
Record: 20-1 | TEAM PAGE
Wolverines continue to get better and better with Nik Khamenia and Joe Sterling leading the way. HW is the two-time defending CIF State Open Division champion eyeing a third straight with conviction. Big Mission League game against Notre Dame Friday coming.
6. Gonzaga College (D.C.)
Record: 17-2 | TEAM PAGE
The Purple Eagles followed a tremendous holiday stretch — a Les Schwab Invitational championship and sterling Hoophall West showing — with six consecutives wins by an average of 27 points.
7. IMG Academy (Fla.)
Record: 15-4 | TEAM PAGE
The Ascenders took back-to-back losses to EYBL Scholastic foes Wasatch Academy and Brewster Academy, then rebounded with a 33-point win over DME Academy.
8. Eastvale Roosevelt (Calif.)
Record: 23-2 | TEAM PAGE
Roosevelt fell short to Gonzaga (DC) at the Hoophall Classic, which will make waves more in California than it will nationally because CIF Southern Section rival Harvard-Westlake beat Gonzaga at Hoophall West.
9. Utah Prep (Utah)
Record: 16-5
The mid-season coaching switch showed to be problematic in Utah Prep’s Hoophall Classic showdown with Montverde Academy (FL) — it was 42-15 at halftime. That said, AJ Dybantsa was every bit the consensus No. 1 prospect in his homecoming.
10. Dynamic Prep (Tex.)
Record: 21-3 | TEAM PAGE
Winners of 12 in a row after a 18-point loss to top-ranked Columbus in early December, Dynamic Prep has another tall task ahead of it: IMG Academy on Thursday.
11. Perry (Ariz.)
Record: 16-2 | TEAM PAGE
The three-time defending Arizona state champs care of business with three consecutive wins against in-state foes before taking a 10-point loss to top-ranked Columbus. Point guard NoNo Brown and slashing forward D'Andre Harrison impressed.
12. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Record: 19-3 | TEAM PAGE
The Braves lost their game at the Hoophall Classic and has a stunning loss to a down Mater Dei team to start 2025. But a quality win over JSerra this past week and the return of Brandon McCoy (from injury) could change everything.
13. Link Academy (Mo.)
Record: 14-4 | TEAM PAGE
The Lions swept their way to a Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions win, but a tall test awaits: No. 15 Brewster Academy in the Quincy Shootout on Friday.
14. Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Record: 17-2 | TEAM PAGE
The Bobcats have won five straight after a two-point Dec. 21 loss to Utah Prep, including wins of La Lumiere, IMG Academy and Oak Hill Academy. Can it keep pace in a nationally ranked matchup with Link Academy on Friday?
15. Grayson (Ga.)
Record: 17-2 | TEAM PAGE
The Rams are 4-1 since the last update and were winners of eight straight before ending up on the wrong end of Bryce James' career night in a 60-46 loss to Sierra Canyon at Hoophall.
16. Paul VI (Va.)
Record: 13-3 | TEAM PAGE
PVI coach Glenn Farello picked up his 600th career win in a 13-point win over DeMatha. The Panthers have won nine in a row and sit atop the WCAC at 5-0 with Gonzaga College.
17. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.)
Record: 17-3 | TEAM PAGE
The Knights didn’t have a great showing at the Hoophall Classic, but role players like Caleb Ogbu and NaVorro Bowman have been continuing to improve while Rutgers PG Lino Mark has been out of the lineup.
18. Hoover (Ala.)
Record: 25-0 | TEAM PAGE
DeWayne Brown II and Salim London are McDonald's All-American nominees, the Bucs wrapped up the 7A Area 6 regular season title and the blemishless season continues in Hoover.
19. Fishers (Ind.)
Record: 14-0 | TEAM PAGE
The Tigers were able to spread the love in back-to-back double-digits wins over Brownsburg and South Bend Riley and sit firmly atop the Hoosier Crossroads Conference.
20. Allen (Tex.)
Record: 23-1 | TEAM PAGE
The Eagles are 4-0 with wins by an average of 24 points per game since the last rankings update. Point-forward Antoine Shannon, who despite averaging a team-high 14.1 points and 5.7 boards is still under-recruited — continues to turn heads.
21. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Record: 11-5
Kiyan Anthony is back and Nigel James, four-star Marquette-signed guard, turned heads at Hoophall as LaLu continues to put a three-game December skid in the rear view. The Crusaders beat AZ Compass Prep and La Lumiere in consecutive games last weekend.
22. Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Md.)
Record: 16-1 | TEAM PAGE
Christian Jeffrey, a 6-foot-3 Maryland-committed combo guard, continues to shine and help Mt. Zion Prep roll.
23. DeMatha (Md.)
Record: 13-3 | TEAM PAGE
As the WCAC beats up on itself, DeMatha holds strong. The Stags are 3-1 in the last two weeks with an overtime conference loss to previously ranked St. John's (which dropped out of this week's update—but perhaps not for long). Junior combo guard Ashton Meeks poured 20 points onto Illinois power Whitney Young in a 63-40 win.
24. Sierra Canyon (CA)
Record: 16-3 | TEAM PAGE
The Trailblazers lost Chris Nwuli to a sudden transfer, but there seemed to be a revitalized energy in the team’s first game back at the Hoophall Classic. Formidable games from players like Michael Baba and Stephen Kankole in an impressive win over Grayson (GA) made a statement.
Not to mention, Bryce James dazzling with a career-best game for a sold out crowd.
25. DePaul Prep (Ill.)
Record: 20-1 | TEAM PAGE
Winners of 17 straight, Illinois' top-ranked team continues to roll sitting atop the Chicago Catholic Conference.
DROPPED
St. John's (D.C.) (17-4)
Sidwell Friends (D.C.) (10-4)
La Lumiere (Ind.) (11-9)
