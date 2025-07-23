Nephew of NFL great, FOX commentator Greg Olsen is one of Florida's top 2028 quarterbacks
Blake McCullough has always played quarterback. He’s had a mind for it, a love and passion to lead others in the game of football, and as a 15-year-old he speaks well beyond his years on the mental side of the game.
He thanks, in part, to his uncle Greg Olsen, the 14-year, three-time NFL Pro Bowl tight end, who is also one of the more popular and articulate color commentators on the game for Fox Sports.
“My uncle has greatly helped me with the mental side of the game,” said McCullough, a very promising 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising sophomore quarterback at Bishop Moore Catholic in Florida. “His ability to help explain what my mindset needs to be in certain situations has helped a lot.”
McCullough is one of the top and most promising 2028 quarterbacks in Florida after backing up Bjorn Jurgensen, now at Virginia, for the 10-3 Hornets last season. As a freshman, McCullough got in six games, completed 12 of 18 for 120 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 23 more yards.
He figures to start in 2025 and come much closer to the numbers put up by Jurgensen (173 of 261, 2709 yards, 27 touchdowns, four interceptions). He looked awfully sharp in his team’s spring game,t growing four first-half touchdown passes.
McCullough has an offer already from Toledo and according to 247Sports, has interest from Florida, Florida State, Miami and Michigan.
McCullough answered five questions from us about the position he plays, his influence of his uncle, his private QB coach since the fifth grade, Anthony Siciliano, his goals for 2025 and what NFL quarterbacks he idolizes.
Q&A with QB Blake McCullough
Mitch Stephens: Hey Blake, tell us about your offseason and which area of your game do you think you’ve developed most?
Blake McCullough: “The offseason has been a really good experience for me. This offseason I really got to slow down and fix any throwing mechanics issues I had which has improved my ability to throw greatly. I also really focused on film and the whiteboard which helped me to understand defenses and the mental side of football even more.”
MS: Tell us about the influence your uncle (Greg Olsen) has had upon you and did he sway you to play the QB position?
BM: “My uncle has greatly helped me with the mental side of the game. His ability to help explain what my mindset needs to be in certain situations has helped a lot. He never influenced me to play QB, but ever since I was little I’ve been playing QB.”
MS: What do you enjoy most/least about playing QB?
BM: I enjoy everything about being a QB. I’d say my favorite thing is being a leader and helping my team. Being in a community and having the common goal of winning and fighting together each week is something I love about the game. I don’t have any least favorite things. There are times where I may struggle or not be doing well, but that is what makes the game so great. The struggle leads to growth which makes the wins feel even better.
MS: Tell us about the influence of your longtime QB coach Anthony Siciliano both on and off the field.
BM: “Coach Ant has been like a brother for me. He has helped a lot in all aspects of the game. He has trained me to be a great QB on and off the field. But even as a person he has helped me to grow to be the person I am. He has been a really big influence and it has been for the better of me not only as a player but also as a person.”
MS: Do you play any other sports and do you have any athletic idols or posters up in your room? If so, what about them do you love most?
BM: I also play basketball. But I’d say two players I have looked up to are Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. Brady wasn’t just a really good football player, but he was a great leader and made the people around him really good. That’s why he was able to win so many Super Bowls. I also really like Joe Burrow because of the culture he brought to LSU and the Bengals. He was able to help change both of those organizations for the better.
MS: What are your biggest goals individually and as a team in 2025?
BM: My goals personally are to throw for 3,000 yards and 35 TDs. I would also like to grow as a leader and be a big help for the team. My goal for the team is to win our district and win the state championship.