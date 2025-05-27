Nicholas Blake, son of former NBA veteran Steve Blake commits to the University of Maryland
Nicholas Blake, the son of 13-year NBA veteran Steve Blake announced he has committed to the University of Maryland on Tuesday.
Nicholas, is a 6-2 senior shooting guard that played at Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida where he played under his dad (Steve) who served as an assistant coach with the program during the 2024-2025 season.
Nicholas, has a younger brother (Jamison) who is a sophomore that plays with the program this season as well.
Olympia finished the 2024-2025 season with an 18-11 record and qualified for the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) regional playoffs before having their season come to an end in the regional quarterfinals against St. Cloud back on February 12.
In 28 games played this season, Blake averaged 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 steals per game where he shot 39% from the field, 38% from the three-point line, and 69% from the free throw line. Blake's 198 of his 261 field goal attempts this season for the Titans were three-point attempts, making 76 of them.
Steve Blake led the Terrapins to the 2002 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship as well as reaching the Final Four in 2003 with the Terrapins, where he was the team's starter from the first game of his freshman year and was the first ACC player to compile 1,000 points, 800 assists, 400 rebounds, and 200 steals.
"Growing up with a dad in the NBA, I have always been around basketball and developed a deep love of the game at an early age. I have almost always had a ball in my hand and have been blessed to be coached by my dad for years to help me get to where I am today," he wrote. "I am gritty and hardworking with a competitive attitude, willing to do whatever it takes on both ends of the court," Blake told 247Sports.
Blake joins a Maryland team with several other freshman additions, including La Lumiere (Indiana)'s Darius Adams and International prospect Guillermo Del Pino. The Terrapins have also been very active in the transfer portal, including former Kansas standout Rakese Passmore, Virginia standout Elijah Saunders, Washington State combo guard Isaiah Watts, Texas A&M shooting guard Andre Mills, Texas A&M power forward George Turkson Jr., and former Indiana combo guard Myles Rice.
