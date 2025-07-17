BREAKING: Four-Star WR Somourian Wingo has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 185 WR from Saint Augustine, FL chose the Hurricanes over Florida and South Carolina



“All Glory Be To God, The best play in the 305🙌🏽” https://t.co/DEY4W00pb8 pic.twitter.com/a9jOSONAdl