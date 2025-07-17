Northeast Florida 4-Star Wide Receiver Stays In-State, Commits to Miami
St. Augustine senior four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo came into the day with three schools as finalists in the pursuit of his recruitment, where he was set to choose between Florida, Miami, and South Carolina.
Wingo announced in a small ceremony at his school he will be staying in the Sunshine State to play his collegiate career at the University of Miami.
“I love everyone there, and I built a relationship with everyone from the staff to the players and assistants at Miami. I love the culture too. That was another reason why I chose Miami. How everything is operated in Miami is something I like too. Then it is the city… I love that too. Who doesn’t?” Wingo told On3's Chad Simmons.
Wingo closed his recruitment after tallying over three dozen offers and is rated as the No. 160 overall player in the nation, the No. 24 ranked wide receiver, and the No. 24 ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
The Gamecocks were a close second in the chase to land Wingo who never gave up on their recruitment since they offered him back in March and Coach (Beard) was a huge reason why as he and Wingo have a great relationship.
Last season, Wingo had 65 catches for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns. The St. Augustine standout also played basketball, averaging 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.5 assists last season.
Wingo is the third wide receiver in the Hurricanes’ 2026 recruiting class, where he joins Mission Viejo (California) four-star prospect Vance Spafford and Hough (North Carolina) three-star prospect Tyran Evans. Miami currently stands at No. 9 in the recruiting rankings for the Class of 2026 and are No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
Somourian Wingo Scouting Report
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on Wingo: Well-rounded wide receiver prospect that pairs above-the-rim athleticism with slick route running and sticky hands. Size has not been third-party verified, but he has looked the part during in-person evaluations as he’s well over 6 feet and equipped with a sturdy build. Should offer some inside-outside versatility after spending the past two years attacking all three levels in one of Florida’s more potent passing attacks. Quick feet and lateral agility not only enable him to win with his release but also help him avoid the first defender when the ball is in his hands. Shouldn't be classified as a true burner, but can build speed as he navigates traffic and then hit the gas when a lane opens up. Impressive body control and overall coordination yield favorable results more times than not in contested-catch situations, and he has the core strength to play through contact. Must keep working on all of the little things that come with being a trusted option on Saturdays, but projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with his size, polish, and chain-moving capabilities.
