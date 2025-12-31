Vote: Who is the Palm Beach County High School Football Wide Receiver of the Year?
Today, we are taking a look at some of the outstanding wide receivers from the 2025 season in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Our eight nominees were electric playmakers who were a threat to take it the distance every time they got the ball in their hands. Along with their big play ability, these individuals were security blankets for their quarterbacks as they could secure a first down when called upon at any given moment.
The latter is also what separates the good receivers from the great receivers. Everyone loves the quick and fast wideout that can take a fly route 80 yards to the house, but elusiveness, route running and run blocking is what every team looks for, and our nominees posses these traits.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Palm Beach County, Florida high school wide receiver of the year.
Voting will close on January 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this year's nominations:
Demetrius Gibson, Royal Palm Beach
Gibson hauled in 39 receptions for 800 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He was also a threat to take the top off of the defense on any given play as he averaged 20.5 yards per reception.
Jayden Elder, Spanish River
This season, Elder caught 43 passes for 913 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged just over 21 yards per reception.
James Jones, Atlantic
Jones finished the 2025 campaign with 39 receptions, 775 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Brett Boston, Santaluces
Boston only caught 30 passes this season, but he made the most of his opportunities. He finished the year with 620 yards, five touchdowns and averaged almost 21 yards per reception.
Leslie Mosley Jr, Cardinal Newman
Mosley had an outstanding 2025 season that saw him catch 52 passes for 1,001 yards and eight touchdowns. He also averaged just over 19 yards per reception.
Ryan Ferdinand, Palm Beach Lakes
Ferdinand finished the season with 57 receptions, 755 yards and seven touchdowns.
Brandon Garland, Palm Beach Gardens
Garland ended the season just shy of 50 receptions as he ended the year with 49 receptions. On top of that, he finished with 777 receiving yards, eight touchdowns and averaged nearly 16 yards per reception.
Algernod Crawford, Glades Central
Crawford is our final nominee for this season after a stellar year at the receiver position. He hauled in 48 passes for 764 yards and nine touchdowns. Crawford also averaged 15.9 yards per reception.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.