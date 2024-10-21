Oak Ridge four-star point guard Jalen Reece commits to LSU
Oak Ridge (Florida) four-star point guard Jalen Reece committed to LSU last week, according to On3Sports recruiting analyst Joe Tipton.
Reece chose the Tigers over Cincinnati and Providence. Reece is the No. 86 ranked player in the nation, the No. 12 ranked point guard, and the No. 17 ranked player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.
Reece, a 6-0 170-pound point guard saw his ranking skyrocket after spending his last Grassroots season playing for the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
Reece becomes the third member of LSU’s recruiting class for the upcoming recruitment cycle where he joins Montverde Academy (Fla.) four-star shooting guard Mazi Mosley and William Penn Charter (Pa.) four-star power forward Matt Gilhool.
Reece becomes a valuable addition to the LSU program where he is a competent point guard with a tight handle and has strong capabilities of being a three-level scorer.
As a junior last season, Reece averaged 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 3.3 steals per game to help lead the Pioneers to the Class 7A championship game where they came up short against Columbus High School where they were led by the Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron.
Down below is what On3Sports Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw said on Reece:
“What you walk away appreciating about Jalen Reece is his ability to run a team. The sturdily built point guard has played in big games, in big settings, for much of his life. This summer, on Nike’s EYBL Circuit, Reece finished averaging 4.4 assists with a better than 2-to-1 assists-to-turnover. He moved the ball to the appropriate spots and took care of possessions. Reece will need to tighten up his shooting stroke, working with his balance and footwork. He is a solid athlete and has excellent instincts on defense with quick hands and natural anticipation. While the ceiling for Reece might not be as big as others, he is a high floor player who you know what will bring on the court.”
