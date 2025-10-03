Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including one game against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes No. 21 Edgewater at Winter Park.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, October 3.
Forest at Wesley Chapel - 6:30 PM
The First Academy at St. Frances - 7:00 PM
Bayside at Space Coast - 7:00 PM
Legacy Charter at Master's Academy - 7:00 PM
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Trinity Prep - 7:00 PM
Master's Academy at Central Florida Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Umatilla at Lake Weir - 7:00 PM
Melbourne Central Catholic at Titusville - 7:00 PM
North Miami Beach at Lake Mary - 7:00 PM
Vanguard at North Marion - 7:00 PM
Tohopekaliga at Lake Brantley - 7:00 PM
Viera at Cocoa Beach - 7:00 PM
Hagerty at Oviedo - 7:00 PM
Tavares at New Smyrna Beach - 7:00 PM
Mandarin at Rockledge - 7:00 PM
Centennial at Okeechobee - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Celebration - 7:00 PM
Martin County at Palm Bay - 7:00 PM
Mainland at DeLand - 7:00 PM
Deltona at Pine Ridge - 7:00 PM
Orlando Christian Prep at Crescent City - 7:00 PM
Cocoa at Norland - 7:00 PM
Ocoee at Hudson - 7:00 PM
Wildwood at Hardee - 7:00 PM
Leesburg at Eustis - 7:00 PM
Eau Gallie at Trinity Catholic - 7:00 PM
Crystal River at The Villages Charter - 7:00 PM
Bayshore at Hawthorne - 7:00 PM
Edgewater at Winter Park - 7:00 PM
Atlantic at Seabreeze - 7:00 PM
Williston at Belleview - 7:00 PM
Mount Dora at Matanzas - 7:00 PM
Halifax Academy at Baker County - 7:00 PM
Melbourne at Winter Springs - 7:00 PM
Lyman at Lake Howell - 7:00 PM
Sebastian River at Astronaut - 7:00 PM
Mount Dora Christian Academy at Christ's Church Academy - 7:30 PM
Branford at Interlachen - 7:30 PM
University at Jesuit - 7:30 PM
Gateway at St. Cloud - 7:30 PM
Poinciana at Lake Region - 7:30 PM
West Port at Fivay - 7:30 PM
Specially Fit Academy at Dunnellon - 7:30 PM
All Orlando Metro High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here