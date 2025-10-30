Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes No. 14 Edgewater at Boone.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 13 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, October 30.
Dr. Phillips at West Orange - 6:30 PM
Palm Beach Gardens at Melbourne - 6:30 PM
Lake Nona at Innovation - 7:00 PM
Gateway at Celebration - 7:00 PM
Lake Gibson at DeLand - 7:00 PM
Melbourne Central Catholic at Heritage - 7:00 PM
Astronaut at Titusville - 7:00 PM
University at East River - 7:00 PM
Freedom at Cypress Creek - 7:00 PM
Edgewater at Boone - 7:00 PM
West Port at Belleview - 7:00 PM
Wekiva at Apopka - 7:00 PM
Winter Springs at Lake Howell - 7:00 PM
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 31 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, October 31.
Father Lopez at Taylor - 7:00 PM
Cocoa at Rockledge - 7:00 PM
Olympia at Winter Park - 7:00 PM
Lake Mary at Bishop Moore - 7:00 PM
Sebring at Lake Brantley - 7:00 PM
Colonial at Harmony - 7:00 PM
Pasco at Wildwood - 7:00 PM
Okeechobee at Legacy - 7:00 PM
Orlando Christian Prep at New Smyrna Beach - 7:00 PM
Tavares at East Ridge - 7:00 PM
South Lake at Leesburg - 7:00 PM
North Marion at Middleburg - 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge at Evans - 7:00 PM
Mount Dora at The Villages Charter - 7:00 PM
Mainland at Seabreeze - 7:00 PM
University at Deltona - 7:00 PM
Lyman at Hagerty - 7:00 PM
Merritt Island at Viera - 7:00 PM
Eustis at Oviedo - 7:00 PM
Seminole at Booker - 7:00 PM
Ocoee at Jones - 7:00 PM
Osceola at Lakewood - 7:00 PM
Poinciana at Timber Creek - 7:00 PM
Matanzas at Palm Bay - 7:00 PM
KIPP Bold City at Williston - 7:30 PM
Calvary Christian at South Sumter - 7:30 PM
Trinity Catholic at Newberry - 7:30 PM
Lake Minneola at St. Cloud - 7:30 PM
Forest at Vanguard - 7:30 PM
The First Academy at Lakeland - 7:30 PM
Spruce Creek at Gulf Coast - 7:30 PM
