Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include No. 15 Raines at No. 18 Lake Mary and No. 25 Jones at No. 24 Edgewater.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, September 11.
All Orlando Metro High School Football Games
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, September 12.
Foundation Academy (1-0) at Jupiter Christian (2-1)
6:30 PM EST
Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-0) at Central Florida Christian Academy (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
Bronson (0-1) at Taylor (0-2)
7:00 PM EST
Rockledge (0-3) at Seabreeze (1-1)
7:00 PM EST
Windermere (3-0) at University (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Melbourne Central Catholic (1-0) at Riverview (2-0-1)
7:00 PM EST
Satellite (3-0) at Cocoa Beach (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Winter Park (0-3) at Lake Nona (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Raines (2-0) at Lake Mary (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Viera (2-1) at Titusville (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Harmony (2-1) at Bayside (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Okeechobee (1-1) at St. Edward's (0-1)
7:00 PM EST
Tavares (1-1) at George Jenkins (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Hawthorne (3-0) at Oakleaf (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Flagler Palm Coast (1-2) at Lake Brantley (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
University (1-2) at New Smyrna Beach (1-1)
7:00 PM EST
East Ridge (2-0) at Freedom (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Dr. Phillips (2-0) at Ocoee (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Monarch (1-2) at Seminole (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Halifax Academy (0-3) at Melbourne (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Forest (1-1) at Horizon (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Poinciana (1-2) at Evans (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Mount Dora (0-2) at Bishop Moore (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Spruce Creek (2-0) at Mainland (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
Oviedo (1-2) at Lyman (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Palm Bay (2-1) at Merritt Island (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Oak Ridge (1-2) at Lake Buena Vista (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Crescent City (2-1) at North Marion (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Cocoa (1-2) at Heritage (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Eustis (1-2) at Wekiva (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Astronaut (2-1) at Space Coast (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
The First Academy (1-1) at Eau Gallie (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Eastside (2-1) at Trinity Catholic (1-0)
7:00 PM EST
The Villages Charter (3-0) at Citrus (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
East River (0-3) at Colonial (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Pine Ridge (0-3) at Atlantic (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Cypress Creek (0-3) at Innovation (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
West Orange (3-0) at Boone (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Apopka (0-3) at West Port (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
DeLand (3-0) at Appling County (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Jones (2-1) at Edgewater (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
St. Cloud (3-0) at Osceola (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Olympia (0-3) at Timber Creek (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Matanzas (2-1) at Andrew Jackson (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Winter Springs (2-1) at Liberty (0-1)
7:00 PM EST
Master's Academy (0-1) at Lake Howell (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Cedar Creek Christian (0-1) at Mount Dora Christian Academy (3-0)
7:30 PM EST
Lake Weir (2-1) at Bell (0-3)
7:30 PM EST
South Sumter (2-1) at Wiregrass Ranch (0-3)
7:30 PM EST
Leesburg (2-1) at Vanguard (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Lake Minneola (1-2) at Williston (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
Dunnellon (1-2) at Lake Gibson (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
Belleview (0-3) at Dixie County (0-1)
7:30 PM EST
