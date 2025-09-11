High School

Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 11-13, 2025

Get Orlando area schedules and scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on September 11-13

There are 55 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups include No. 15 Raines at No. 18 Lake Mary and No. 25 Jones at No. 24 Edgewater.

Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, September 11.

Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 53 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, September 12.

Foundation Academy (1-0) at Jupiter Christian (2-1)
6:30 PM EST

Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-0) at Central Florida Christian Academy (2-0)
7:00 PM EST

Bronson (0-1) at Taylor (0-2)
7:00 PM EST

Rockledge (0-3) at Seabreeze (1-1)
7:00 PM EST

Windermere (3-0) at University (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Melbourne Central Catholic (1-0) at Riverview (2-0-1)
7:00 PM EST

Satellite (3-0) at Cocoa Beach (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Winter Park (0-3) at Lake Nona (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Raines (2-0) at Lake Mary (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Viera (2-1) at Titusville (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Harmony (2-1) at Bayside (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Okeechobee (1-1) at St. Edward's (0-1)
7:00 PM EST

Tavares (1-1) at George Jenkins (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Hawthorne (3-0) at Oakleaf (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Flagler Palm Coast (1-2) at Lake Brantley (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

University (1-2) at New Smyrna Beach (1-1)
7:00 PM EST

East Ridge (2-0) at Freedom (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Dr. Phillips (2-0) at Ocoee (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Monarch (1-2) at Seminole (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Halifax Academy (0-3) at Melbourne (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Forest (1-1) at Horizon (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Poinciana (1-2) at Evans (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Mount Dora (0-2) at Bishop Moore (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Spruce Creek (2-0) at Mainland (2-0)
7:00 PM EST

Oviedo (1-2) at Lyman (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Palm Bay (2-1) at Merritt Island (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Oak Ridge (1-2) at Lake Buena Vista (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Crescent City (2-1) at North Marion (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Cocoa (1-2) at Heritage (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Eustis (1-2) at Wekiva (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Astronaut (2-1) at Space Coast (2-0)
7:00 PM EST

The First Academy (1-1) at Eau Gallie (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Eastside (2-1) at Trinity Catholic (1-0)
7:00 PM EST

The Villages Charter (3-0) at Citrus (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

East River (0-3) at Colonial (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Pine Ridge (0-3) at Atlantic (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Cypress Creek (0-3) at Innovation (2-0)
7:00 PM EST

West Orange (3-0) at Boone (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Apopka (0-3) at West Port (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

DeLand (3-0) at Appling County (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Jones (2-1) at Edgewater (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

St. Cloud (3-0) at Osceola (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Olympia (0-3) at Timber Creek (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Matanzas (2-1) at Andrew Jackson (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Winter Springs (2-1) at Liberty (0-1)
7:00 PM EST

Master's Academy (0-1) at Lake Howell (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Cedar Creek Christian (0-1) at Mount Dora Christian Academy (3-0)
7:30 PM EST

Lake Weir (2-1) at Bell (0-3)
7:30 PM EST

South Sumter (2-1) at Wiregrass Ranch (0-3)
7:30 PM EST

Leesburg (2-1) at Vanguard (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

Lake Minneola (1-2) at Williston (1-1)
7:30 PM EST

Dunnellon (1-2) at Lake Gibson (1-1)
7:30 PM EST

Belleview (0-3) at Dixie County (0-1)
7:30 PM EST

