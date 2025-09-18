Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 18-19, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes Osceola at No. 25 Jones.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, September 18.
All Orlando Metro High School Football Games
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 51 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, September 19.
Jupiter Christian (3-1) at Master's Academy (0-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Lake Highland Prep (0-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Cocoa Beach (1-3) at St. Edward's (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Central Florida Christian Academy (3-0) at Bronson (0-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Taylor (1-2) at Young Kids In Motion (0-0) - 7:00 PM EST
University (0-4) at Innovation (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Titusville (2-2) at Spruce Creek (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Oak Ridge (1-3) at Colonial (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
The Villages Charter (4-0) at Tavares (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Lake Nona (2-2) at Olympia (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Viera (2-2) at Tohopekaliga (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Timber Creek (2-2) at Hagerty (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Ridge Community (1-2) at East Ridge (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Dr. Phillips (2-1) at Wekiva (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Melbourne (2-1) at Palm Bay (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Seminole (2-2) at Lake Wales (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Creekside (1-3) at Winter Park (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Liberty (0-2) at Freedom (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Gainesville (2-2) at Forest (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Space Coast (2-1) at Celebration (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Evans (3-1) at Horizon (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
South Lake (3-1) at Mount Dora (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST
DeLand (4-0) at Deltona (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
St. Cloud (3-1) at Merritt Island (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Lake Buena Vista (3-1) at West Orange (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Crescent City (2-2) at New Smyrna Beach (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Woodford County (3-1) at Heritage (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Eustis (1-3) at Foundation Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Holy Trinity Episcopal (2-1) at Astronaut (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Eau Gallie (2-2) at Cocoa (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Citrus (0-4) at West Port (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Windermere (4-0) at East River (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Atlantic (1-3) at Satellite (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Boone (4-0) at Ocoee (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
South Sumter (3-1) at Belleview (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Edgewater (4-0) at Apopka (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Osceola (3-1) at Jones (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Seabreeze (1-2) at Matanzas (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Winter Springs (3-1) at Gateway (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Lake Howell (3-1) at Harmony (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Hollis Christian Academy (0-0) at Interlachen (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Pine Ridge (1-3) at Mount Dora Christian Academy (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST
North Marion (2-2) at Williston (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Haines City (1-3) at Poinciana (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Land O' Lakes (2-2) at Leesburg (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Lake Minneola (1-3) at Lake Gibson (1-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Dunnellon (2-2) at Vanguard (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Central (3-1) at Umatilla (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST
Southeast (2-1) at Cypress Creek (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Mainland (2-1) at Coffee (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST
The First Academy (2-1) at Venice (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST
All Orlando Metro High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here