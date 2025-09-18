High School

Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 18-19, 2025

Get Orlando area schedules and scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on September 18

There are 52 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup includes Osceola at No. 25 Jones.

Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025

There is one game scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, September 18.

Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 51 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, September 19.

Jupiter Christian (3-1) at Master's Academy (0-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Lake Highland Prep (0-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Cocoa Beach (1-3) at St. Edward's (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Central Florida Christian Academy (3-0) at Bronson (0-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Taylor (1-2) at Young Kids In Motion (0-0) - 7:00 PM EST

University (0-4) at Innovation (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Titusville (2-2) at Spruce Creek (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Oak Ridge (1-3) at Colonial (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

The Villages Charter (4-0) at Tavares (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Lake Nona (2-2) at Olympia (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Viera (2-2) at Tohopekaliga (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Timber Creek (2-2) at Hagerty (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Ridge Community (1-2) at East Ridge (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Dr. Phillips (2-1) at Wekiva (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Melbourne (2-1) at Palm Bay (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Seminole (2-2) at Lake Wales (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Creekside (1-3) at Winter Park (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Liberty (0-2) at Freedom (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Gainesville (2-2) at Forest (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Space Coast (2-1) at Celebration (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Evans (3-1) at Horizon (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

South Lake (3-1) at Mount Dora (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST

DeLand (4-0) at Deltona (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

St. Cloud (3-1) at Merritt Island (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Lake Buena Vista (3-1) at West Orange (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Crescent City (2-2) at New Smyrna Beach (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Woodford County (3-1) at Heritage (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Eustis (1-3) at Foundation Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Holy Trinity Episcopal (2-1) at Astronaut (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Eau Gallie (2-2) at Cocoa (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Citrus (0-4) at West Port (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Windermere (4-0) at East River (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Atlantic (1-3) at Satellite (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Boone (4-0) at Ocoee (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

South Sumter (3-1) at Belleview (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Edgewater (4-0) at Apopka (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Osceola (3-1) at Jones (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Seabreeze (1-2) at Matanzas (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Winter Springs (3-1) at Gateway (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Lake Howell (3-1) at Harmony (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Hollis Christian Academy (0-0) at Interlachen (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Pine Ridge (1-3) at Mount Dora Christian Academy (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST

North Marion (2-2) at Williston (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Haines City (1-3) at Poinciana (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Land O' Lakes (2-2) at Leesburg (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Lake Minneola (1-3) at Lake Gibson (1-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Dunnellon (2-2) at Vanguard (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Central (3-1) at Umatilla (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST

Southeast (2-1) at Cypress Creek (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Mainland (2-1) at Coffee (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST

The First Academy (2-1) at Venice (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST

