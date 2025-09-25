Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including two games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes Lake Howell at No. 22 Evans.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, September 25.
All Orlando Metro High School Football Games
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, September 26.
Oxbridge Academy at Master's Academy - 7:00 PM
Keswick Christian at Orangewood Christian - 7:00 PM
Space Coast at Cocoa Beach - 7:00 PM
Windermere Prep at Central Florida Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Williston at Trinity Catholic - 7:00 PM
Halifax Academy at Taylor - 7:00 PM
Pine Ridge at Lake Weir - 7:00 PM
Ocoee at West Port - 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge at University - 7:00 PM
South Sumter at North Marion - 7:00 PM
Lake Brantley at Seminole - 7:00 PM
Hagerty at Lake Mary - 7:00 PM
Oviedo at Wekiva - 7:00 PM
University at Flagler Palm Coast - 7:00 PM
New Smyrna Beach at Seabreeze - 7:00 PM
Olympia at Dr. Phillips - 7:00 PM
DeLand at Spruce Creek - 7:00 PM
Lecanto at Vanguard - 7:00 PM
Freedom at Winter Park - 7:00 PM
South Lake at Forest - 7:00 PM
East Ridge at Celebration - 7:00 PM
Lake Highland Prep at Mount Dora - 7:00 PM
Deltona at Rockledge - 7:00 PM
Merritt Island at ED White - 7:00 PM
Father Lopez at Crescent City - 7:00 PM
Heritage at South Fork - 7:00 PM
Lake Minneola at Davenport - 7:00 PM
Tavares at Eustis - 7:00 PM
Astronaut at Bayside - 7:00 PM
Titusville at Eau Gallie - 7:00 PM
Umatilla at Crystal River - 7:00 PM
Lyman at Edgewater - 7:00 PM
Innovation at East River - 7:00 PM
Cypress Creek at Colonial - 7:00 PM
Belleview at The Villages Charter - 7:00 PM
West Orange at Apopka - 7:00 PM
Auburndale at Jones - 7:00 PM
Sebastian River at Okeechobee - 7:00 PM
Osceola at Melbourne - 7:00 PM
Boone at Timber Creek - 7:00 PM
Winter Springs at Horizon - 7:00 PM
Lake Howell at Evans - 7:00 PM
Master's Academy at Mount Dora Christian Academy - 7:30 PM
Lake Nona at St. Cloud - 7:30 PM
The First Academy at Gadsden County - 7:30 PM
Eastside at Dunnellon - 7:30 PM
All Orlando Metro High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here