Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? – Feb. 25, 2026
Central Florida high school boys basketball teams are knocking on the door to the Final Four, with 10 schools advancing to this weekend’s regional finals.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 11 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for regional semifinal games and other contests played Feb. 16-21, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 9-14, 2026: Olympia SG James Nowells, Jr.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 1, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Donovan Williams, G, Oak Ridge
The UCF signee poured in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Pioneers past Windermere, 46-40, in a Class 7A, Region 2 semifinal.
James Nowells, Jr., SG, Olympia
The talented junior had 16 points, three rebounds and two steals to march the Titans past Wellington, 57-40, in a Class 7A, Region 2 semifinal.
Mikey Madueme, F, Lake Highland Prep
The 6-foot-5 senior had 16 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and three steals to march the Highlanders past Clearwater Calvary Christian, 53-40, in a Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal.
Abimael “AB” Belleus, W/SG, Evans
The talented junior pumped in 17 points to lead the Trojans past Viera, 57-44, in a Class 6A, Region 2 semifinal game.
Solomon Bradshaw, G, Orlando Christian Prep
The senior recorded 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and had two rebounds and four assists to guide the Warriors past Legacy Charter, 88-55, in a Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal.
Alexander Dipaolo, G/W, Central Florida Christian Academy
The 6-foot-6 senior pumped in 24 points, including two 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and three assists to lead the Eagles past Mount Dora Christian, 69-58, in a Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal.
Johnas Maurice, G, Lake Howell
The super sophomore exploded for 36 points, including six 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and five assists to guide the Silverhawks past Tocoi Creek, 82-77, in double overtime in a Class 6A, Region 1 semifinal.
Will Ryan, SG/PG, Winter Park
The senior tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double to power the Wildcats past Apopka, 29-25, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal.
Wilmer De la Rosa, G, Pine Ridge
The senior exploded for 25 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and three steals to lead the Panthers past New Smyrna Beach, 68-67, in a Class 5A, Region 2 semifinal.
Cory McPherson, PG, The First Academy (Orlando)
The junior had 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals to march the Royals past P.K. Yonge, 65-36, in a Class 2A, Region 1 semifinal game.
Dhani Miller, SG, Montverde Academy
The 6-3 senior tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and two blocked shots to guide the Eagles past The Saint James Academy of Virginia, 63-54.
