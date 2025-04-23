High School

Osceola (Florida) names Douglas Scull head boys basketball coach

Scull spent the previous seven seasons as the head boys basketball coach at Northside Christian

Ross Van De Griek

Osceola (Seminole) names Doug Scull as their new Head Boys Basketball Coach (April 22, 2025)
Osceola (Seminole) names Doug Scull as their new Head Boys Basketball Coach (April 22, 2025) / Osceola Men's Basketball (Instagram)

Osceola (Florida) announced the hiring of Douglas Scull as their new head boys basketball coach, the school announced in a social media post on Tuesday.

Scull previously coached at Northside Christian School from 2018 to 2025, where he went 73-101 (.419) winning percentage in his tenure with the Mustangs.

Scull replaces Eddie Moralobo, who resigned from his head coaching position with the Seminoles last month, where he coached the past six seasons, he led the Seminoles to a 15-12 record this season and had their season come to an end in the district semifinals against Countryside back on February 5.

In his six seasons, Moralobo posted a record of 69-93 and reached the regional playoffs just once in his tenure.

Moralobo took over the Warriors program in the 2019-2020 season, following the firing of Jack Robinson III who coached the team in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019.

Moralobo played his high school basketball career at Indian Rocks Christian where he averaged 9.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game for the Eagles from 2010 to 2013. He went onto play collegiate basketball at Florida College from 2013 to 2017.

