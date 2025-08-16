Oviedo Stuns State Runner-Up Lake Mary Behind Dominant Defense in Kickoff Classic
Oviedo Lions football coach Greg Odierno expressed concern Friday night about facing a Lake Mary team loaded with dozens of transfers. But he might have forgotten just how talented his own team is this season.
A fired-up Lions team used a superb defensive effort and some timely plays to stun the defending Class 7A state runner-up Rams, 14-9, before a large home crowd in a preseason Kickoff Classic game.
Oviedo's Defense Forced Three Turnovers
Oviedo’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Lake Mary star quarterback Noah Grubbs at least five times to gain some momentum heading into its regular-season opener against Bishop Moore on Aug. 22.
“The team played great,” said Oviedo junior quarterback Sebastian Galeano, who showed poise and great leadership skills as starter. “Couldn’t have done it without the defense. They came up huge in the red zone.”
Carmari Solomon's TD Run Gave the Lions the Lead for Good
The stalwart defensive effort helped Oviedo stay in the game and find a way to win. After Lake Mary took a 3-0 lead on 22-yard field goal with 4 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first quarter, the Lions finally found their rhythm in the second quarter when Carmari Solomon scored on a 2-yard TD run with 3:24 left. Oviedo led 7-3 at the half.
“The O-line also had an amazing game,” Galeano said. “But there’s still a lot of room to improve and get better on. At the end of the day, our record is 0-0 and we still have to show people what we are about.”
Samari Chisolm Electrified the Crowd with 96-yard Kickoff Return
The Lions sent the home crowd into a frenzy on the opening kickoff of the second half when Samari Chisolm took the ball and sprinted 96 yards to paydirt for a 14-3 lead.
“I knew I needed to get a kickoff return and my coach called it,” said a thrilled Chisolm.
Lake Mary Star QB Noah Grubbs Threw a Late TD Pass
The teams then battled it out, defensively, until Grubbs connected with senior Barrett Schulz, a transfer from University High (Orange City), on a 15-yard TD pass with just 50 seconds left. Lake Mary’s two-point conversion attempt failed and the Lions held on for the 14-9 win.
Lake Mary had multiple fumbles go into the end zone that resulted in touchbacks, and the Rams struggled to give Grubbs ample time to throw. He also looked rusty at times finding open receivers.
The Rams will try to correct their mistakes in time before opening the season on Aug. 22 at home against Miami Norland.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMark