Palm Beach County high school football: Top 10 quarterbacks returning for 2024 season
Palm Beach County high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some stellar numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have received strong interest from colleges, and many others have multiple offers.
Here are the Top 10 returning South Suncoast quarterbacks this fall:
Caleb Butler, Dr. Joaquin Garcia: Butler led the Palm Beach Broncos on offense and did a solid job of doing so. The quarterback completed 180-of-306 passes for 2,149 yards and 29 touchdowns. Butler has since transferred to Dr. Joaquin Garcia.
Mason Mallory, West Boca Raton: Mallory was the conductor of the West Boca offense that produced plenty of points, touchdowns and yards in 2023. The quarterback threw for 1,796 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Bulls.
Lincoln Graff, Delray Beach Atlantic: As junior, Graff had himself a strong season for the 9-2 Eagles in 2023. The signal caller finished the season completing 151-of-249 passes for 1,995 yards and 16 touchdowns. Expect the senior to go over 2,000 yards this fall.
Mason Chapman, Boca Raton: When it comes to Broward County quarterbacks, Chapman played about as well as anyone of the 2025 class. The signal caller completed 191-of-306 passes for 2,208 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
Jyron Hughley, Cardinal Newman: Playing behind Luke Warnock as the Crusaders' backup last season, Hughley saw minimal time under center. Last season as a sophomore, Hughley completed 11-of-17 passes for 104 yards and a touchdowns.
Champ Smith, Spanish River: Smith already has offers from Charlotte, Maryland, Ole Miss, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan. Smith, who was at Columbus before transferring to Spanish River, ended last season completing 141-of-233 passes for 1,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Chance Routson, Palm Beach Central: Routson transferred over from Boca Raton during the off-season and the quarterback is expected to do big things with the Broncos. In 2023 as a sophomore, Routson compiled 2,760 yards and 25 touchdowns for the region semifinalists.
Jayden Vega, Benjamin: Extremely efficient and careful with the football are traits that Vega showed for the Buccaneers in 2023. The Benjamin quarterback finished last fall completing 91-of-143 passes for 1,574 yards, 19 touchdowns and just a mere three picks.
Joe Daily, King's Academy: Not many players could boast the stat line that Daily had last year for the Lions. Daily finished the 2023 campaign ended throwing for 1,141 yards on 83-of-145 passes, 21 touchdowns an zero interceptions.
Jayden Harrington, Somerset Academy-Canyons: In his junior season campaign, Harrington was one of the most impressive quarterbacks out of Palm Beach County. Harrington ended the 2023 season completing 118-of-205 passes for 2,160 yards and 20 touchdowns. Also rushed for 119 on the ground.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl