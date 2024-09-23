Polk County football games moved up in anticipation of Tropical Depression Helene
It's that time of the year and hurricane season is still ongoing for the state of Florida.
Though its been a relatively quiet storm season, weather experts are predicting that Tropical Depression Helene could effect the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend and Gulf Coast regions. School districts around the Sunshine State are taking heed to the warnings and planning ahead.
Polk County has become the first to begin moving high school football games up in preparation of Helene and according to Polkway's Landlin May, the Lakeland Dreadnaughts-Lake Gibson Braves game has been moved to Tuesday night for 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), according to Joshua Wilson of FloridaHSFootball.com, has sent out a letter to member schools regarding being prepared ahead of the impending storm. Down below is the letter regarding the potential tropical depression turning into a hurricane and impacting the state.
Think Ahead, Have A Plan, Be Prepared!
"GAINESVILLE, FL (9/23/24) - The Florida High School Athletic Association is currently monitoring the Gulf and has received the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The NHC has given the area in the Caribbean Sea/Gulf of Mexico a high chance of developing into a tropical depression and eventually a Hurricane in the next few days, and the state of Florida should monitor this system. Therefore, in preparation for this week's sporting events, it is recommended that your staff begin the process of thinking ahead and preparing a plan for the rescheduling of events that could potentially be impacted by weather. While we understand that weather is often unpredictable, we would like to avoid as many future cancellations and/or postponements as possible. We will continue to monitor updates and provide additional support if the storm begins to strengthen and potentially impact our state. FHSAA asks that you use this time to communicate, plan accordingly, and be proactive about stunt preparation. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
We will have more updates regarding any rescheduled/postponed/cancelled games throughout Alabama, Florida and Georgia as we receive them.
