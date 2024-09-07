Florida high school football player dies after collapsing on the field: Report
According to a report by Channel 7 WJHG reporter Scott Rossman, Port St. Joe high school football player Chance Gainer died after collapsing on the field in a game Friday night against Liberty County.
Per Rossman’s report, Gainer was tended to on the field according to Gulf County School Superintendent Jim Norton. The 18-year old did not have a pulse when EMTs first got to him.
The report also stated they were able to get a pulse before putting Gainer in an ambulance. He was then rushed to a hospital in Blountstown. It was there that Gainer was pronounced dead, according to the report.
“One of the best young men ever to walk the halls at Port St. Joe High School,” Norton said via a report by Channel 13 ABC’s Sam Granville.
Norton, per the WJHG report, says he is already in the process of lining up grief counselors to come to the school to help all of the football players, students, teachers, and staff at Port St. Joe High School cope with the tragic situation.
Port St. Joe’s game this coming Friday against Blountstown has already been postponed, per the WJHG report.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl