Possible top schools list coming from IMG Academy 4-star WDE Jake Kruel in January
Since his days at Orlando’s Bishop Moore, Jake Kruel (6-3, 235) has been a master of chaos. Kruel has a track star’s burst off the line with a motor that can’t be beat. The other pieces of the game are coming together for the four-star; power and effective moves that are both taught and instinctive. The complete package with unlimited upside has the IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) talent as one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 class.
Kruel fit in perfectly with the Ascenders becoming one of the leaders on defense with 39 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 11 QB hurries, and six sacks through nine games in 2024.
“I feel like the season was a learning experience going up a different level of competition,” Kruel shared. “I had a dominating pass rush this season and I was applying pressure on quarterbacks.”
IMG arguably went through the toughest high school football schedule in the country this season. Playing some of the toughest teams brought out the best in Kruel.
“I feel like I had a lot of good games,” Kruel stated. “I’d say my best was against East St. Louis or Cocoa. Against East St. Louis, I had three sacks. Cocoa was pass heavy with a lot of quick game stuff; it was a dominating showing there.”
The offseason is about preparing for the 2025 schedule and beyond.
“The biggest thing for me this offseason is the weight room,” Kruel said. “I want to get to college ready size. I want to be ready when I walk on campus. I want to be as college ready as I can.”
Kruel’s versatility has defensive coordinators in all schemes ready to sign him.
“The position I’m being recruited to play depends on the scheme they run,” Kruel stated. “In a base 3-4, they want me at the Jack position or at outside linebacker on the weakside. In a 4-2-5 or 4-3, they want me with a hand down. It all depends on where I go. For the most part they want me at Jack or at the modern-day edge pass rusher position.”
The four-star is open to all schemes at the next level.
“It doesn’t matter to me on the scheme,” Kruel shared. “I want to be as versatile as possible, that keeps you playing the longest.”
Reporting offers in the neighborhood of 50, Kruel will soon trim the recruiting focus.
“I haven’t done a top schools list yet,” Kruel said. “I plan on doing one in January.”
Asked how many will be on the list, Kruel replied, “I will have a top 12.”
The formation of the list will come down to one simple thing.
“Relationships for sure,” Kruel stated. “That is the number one thing. That will be the difference between the top schools, which schools I have the best relationships with.”
Oklahoma, Florida, Miami, Texas, and Ohio State had Kruel on campus this fall. The car ride up I-75 was discussed.
“That was an interesting one to Florida,” Kruel shared. “That was against Miami. I have known those coaches for a long time. My dad went there; I am kind of legacy. I visited there for a practice while they were getting ready for the bowl game. I’m in touch with them constantly. Florida has a good program; I’m very interested in them.”
Having a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year on staff at Miami has Kruel’s attention.
“That was a good visit,” Kruel said. “I was there for the FAMU (Florida A&M) game. There was good energy there. I met with coach (Jason) Taylor; you don’t get a coach like that at many schools.”
Trips in 2025 have not been arranged yet, but there are a few on Kruel’s travel wish list.
“I’m trying to get those set up,” Kruel stated. “I am planning them out. There are a lot of schools I need to see that I haven’t been to yet. USC, Oregon, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and Penn State are the ones I want to see but haven’t been to yet.”
The programs in regular contact were shared by Kruel, “I talk to Oklahoma, USC, Michigan, Ohio State, and Clemson a lot. There are a lot of teams reaching out. It is hard to name all of them off the top of my head.”
If all goes well, Kruel may wrap up his recruiting process with a commitment in June or July.