Predicting the Orange County boys high school basketball district playoffs
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball teams traditionally rank among the best in the state, and this year is no different as a multitude of squads have put together winning seasons.
Area schools also have a penchant for postseason greatness, and they take their first step toward continuing that success when district tournaments tip off at venues across Central Florida.
We looked at district tournaments in seven classifications involving teams from Orange County and made predictions on who will collect the trophy after the final buzzer.
Each district champion and the top four highest-ranked teams by the FHSAA in each region advance to the regional playoffs.
Our predictions are based on seeding, head-to-head matchups, current play, and more. Without further ado, here they are:
CLASS 7A
District 3: Top-seeded Apopka (17-7) has won four of its last six games, and defeated No. 2 seed Lake Brantley earlier this season. Jude Angervil leads the Blue Darters.
Prediction: Apopka
District 4: Winter Park (17-7), the No. 1 seed, has won six of its last seven games and is looking sharp for the postseason. Second-seeded University High (Orlando) figures to make things difficult with 6-foot-8 senior forward Mo Kamara.
Prediction: Winter Park
District 5: Number one seed Windermere (20-5) has been a picture of consistency all season. The Wolverines, led by Liberty commit TJ Drain, likely will play state power and No. 2 Oak Ridge (14-8) in the final. But the Pioneers have struggled as of late, despite a roster full of star power.
Prediction: Windemere
District 6: Lake Nona (9-13) is seeded No. 4 and plays in a tough district that includes Osceola County powers St. Cloud (22-3) and Harmony (17-8).
Prediction: St. Cloud
CLASS 6A
District 5: Top-seeded Evans (20-5) has proved it is among the best teams in Central Florida, beating Lake Brantley, Oak Ridge, Lake Howell and Winter Park over the last three weeks. The Trojan have won eight of their last nine games behind the play of senior guards Antonio Pollard and Arosco Dubois, and senior wing David Rushing. But a red-hot Edgewater team (16-8), which has won seven straight, is looming. Leading the Eagles are 6-7 Myles Mayfield and senior guard/forward Darius Washington.
Prediction: Evans
District 7: Fifth-seeded Horizon (1-21) is looking forward to next season after playing in a district that includes Polk County powers Bartow (17-8) and Lakeland.
Prediction: Bartow
CLASS 5A
District 7: New school Innovation (3-21) and Jones (7-16) are fighting up an uphill battle in a district that includes Kissimmee Gateway (11-10) and New Smyrna Beach (17-7).
Prediction: Kissimmee Gateway
CLASS 4A
District 7: Bishop Moore (5-20) is seeded second but faces a tough challenge in Kissimmee Liberty (14-4).
Prediction: Kissimmee Liberty
CLASS 3A
District 6: Very competitive five-team district figures to come down to top-seeded Lake Highland Prep (20-4) and No. 3 Windermere Prep (13-12). Mikey Madueme leads LHP, while Brandon Bass Jr. paces Windermere Prep.
Prediction: Lake Highland Prep
CLASS 2A
District 4: One of the toughest small-school classifications includes The Master’s Academy (Oviedo, 20-5), The First Academy (Orlando, 15-7) and Faith Christian (18-6). Top-seeded TMA has won 11 of its last 12 games. Senior guards Josh Pitts and Jack Kaley, and 6-8 senior forward Micah Taber lead the Eagles.
Prediction: TMA
District 5: Santa Fe Catholic, the top seed, is expected to win. The Hawks are coming off a 60-56 overtime win against Evans. But area schools Foundation Academy (17-8) and Cornerstone Charter (13-11) could push SFC (17-8).
Prediction: Santa Fe Catholic
CLASS 1A
District 7: Top-seeded Central Florida Christian Academy (16-8), which has played a tough schedule, figures to win this tournament. Junior guard/forward Julian DeClou, junior guard/wing Alexander Dipaolo, and senior guard Semaj Washington lead the Eagles. Legacy (15-5) is seeded second.
Prediction: CFCA
