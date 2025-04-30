Q-and-A with Trey Beamer, point guard for IMG Academy
Trey Beamer recently wrapped up his first season with the IMG Academy boys basketball program (Bradenton, Florida).
Beamer, a budding basketball prospect, quickly saw the recruiting attention grow with the Ascenders.
A native of Martinsville, Virginia, Beamer has received offers from Wake Forest, Mississippi State, West Virginia, La Salle, High Point, Old Dominion and College of Charleston — with the possibility of more in the future.
“Staying close to home would be nice, but it’s not a deciding factor,” Beamer said. “I’m just looking for the best fit for me.”
The Ascenders went 21-8 during the 2024-25 season, which ended with a loss to Wasatch Academy (Utah) at Chipotle Nationals.
While the season didn’t go the way IMG Academy hoped, Beamer is looking to the future. He is competing with Team United in the Nike EYBL — his 15th season in the circuit.
Beamer dropped 34 points with three steals and a block in Team United’s first game last Friday.
We caught up with Beamer to talk about his first season with IMG Academy, competing with Team United in another season of the EYBL circuit and more.
Q: How do you think your first season with IMG Academy went overall?
A: “It was good. I learned a lot through my first season. It really helped me going to play at IMG. It’s the best thing that I could do for myself. I really loved the team that we had. We had a great bond. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to but the season went well.”
Q: Was your first season with IMG Academy everything you expected or more?
A: “It was everything I expected — and more. I was a little shocked when I got there, but it was cool once I got adjusted to everything.”
Q: What were certain parts of your game that you wanted to develop while at IMG Academy?
A: “I knew going to IMG that I’d learn the game of basketball at a higher level. I never really had people who talked through the game with me, and the training has been an experience.”
Q: What are things you want to work on leading into your final season with IMG Academy?
A: “I really want to develop my body for senior year and get ready for college. I want to step into more of a leadership role and be more vocal on the court.”
Q: How are you feeling about the season with Team United?
A: “I’m excited. It’s fun playing in the EYBL. It has the best competition and it’s by far the best circuit. The exposure is great, too. I’m ready, so I want to do all I can for the program.”
Q: Looking back at the 15 years in the Nike EYBL Circuit, what have you learned and experienced during that time?
A: “You’re going to have your rough days, but there’s plenty of good days. You just have to stay positive through all of it. The goal is to keep working because anything can happen at any point.”
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App