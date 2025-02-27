Reggie Kohn, head boys basketball coach at Master's Academy retires from coaching
After 491 career coaching wins spanning over three schools between Lake Howell, Orlando Christian Prep, and Master's Academy, Reggie Kohn has decided to step away from coaching.
According to the Orlando Sentinel's Buddy Collings, Kohn is announcing his retirement from coaching after spending 22 seasons at the helm where he won four state championships in that span, with the last 11 being at Master's Academy.
Kohn was also apart of six district titles during his coaching career with the three programs.
Kohn also serves as the associate athletic director at Master's Academy where he has held the position since 2015.
The school's assistant coach Alfredo "Noodle" Williams is expected to be named the new head coach at Master's Academy, according to athletic director Trevor Berryhill.
During his playing career at Lake Howell, Kohn racked up an impressive 2,215 career points and 1,098 assists, making him a rare Florida high school talent to surpass both milestones. After graduating in 1999, he joined the University of South Florida, where he started for four years and set career records for assists (632) and 3-point shots made (252).