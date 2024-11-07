Riviera Prep Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season in the Sunshine State officially tips off in a few weeks. High School on SI will be doing team previews leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 Riviera Prep Bulldogs.
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 25-8
District 3A-16 Champions (Defeated Westminster Christian, 76-34)
Class 3A, Region 4 Champions (Defeated Westminster Academy, 75-60)
Class 3A Champions (Defeated Windermere Prep, 67-57)
Key Returners
6-1 sophomore guard Myles Fuentes can do it all on the offensive end whether it’s his perimeter shooting or his playmaking skills. On the defensive end, Fuentes plays with a load of physicality and makes things difficult for opposing guards. He’s been a lead catalyst for the Bulldogs where they have won back-to-back state championships.
6-2 junior guard Mason Fuentes is a proven winner as he can score on all three levels as well as defend the ball at a high level. Fuentes made a name for himself as an 8th Grader when he lifted Riviera Prep into the state championship game. Fuentes also was a lead catalyst in helping the Bulldogs win their second consecutive state title last season, with his younger brother Mason.
6-9 sophomore forward Jeremy Jenkins has solid potential where he moves exceptionally well for his size. He scores at a high level around the basket whether it’s off post moves or off the catch. On the defensive end, he plays with a ton of length where he makes it difficult for opposing players to get off a great shot. His recruitment is just getting started as well where he currently has offers from Arizona State, BYU, Georgia Tech, USC, and Villanova.
6-11 senior center Gustavo Guimaraes makes a living on the interior at both ends of the floor where he has strong hands and active footwork. Guimaraes also adds length where he can challenge shots around the rim as well as cover the perimeter. His ball-handling and decision-making have continued to improve as he is slowly becoming a versatile prospect who can play multiple positions.
Key Additions
6-7 freshman forward Laron Mack displays incredible size and strength where he will be a force in the paint this season. Mack has great footwork on the defensive end where he can also guard the perimeter at a high level. Offensively, he can finish effectively around the rim or in the mid-range game, where he has improved his shooting touch.
What Are Some Expectations This Season?
“We are looking to three-peat this year at the state level. On the national scene, we are coming in as pre-season No. 20 and with expectations to compete for a national championship. We have three really good new players,” Head Coach Anthony Shabazz said.
Who Are Some Key Matchups This Season?
Friday, November 29 vs Ridge View (South Carolina) (The Hoop Feast)
Saturday, November 30 vs Edgewater (The Hoop Feast)
Friday, December 6 vs Southern California Academy (MADE Hoops Main Event)
Friday, January 10 at Columbus
Monday, January 13 vs Sagemont
Wednesday, January 22 at Calvary Christian Academy