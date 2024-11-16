SAC releases fall all-conference teams
The Sunshine Athletic Conference (SAC) has released its all-conference teams for all fall sports. Here is a complete list of those selections:
FOOTBALL
East
Offensive player of the year: TJ Morrow, Land O’ Lakes
Defensive player of the year: DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills
First team
Offense
QB Xzavier Jackson, Sr., Zephyrhills
RB Nathan McNeil, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
RB TJ Morrow, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
WR Bryce Randolph, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
WR Xavier Clemente, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
TE Zach Campbell, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
UTIL Sincere Allen, Sr., Wesley Chapel
OL Elvis Mahoum-Nassar, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
OL Gavin Blanchard, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
OL Brenden Thomas, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
OL Tanner Stuelcken, Jr., Wesley Chapel
OL Kiah’ezeh Russell, Sr., Zephyrhills
K Reid Grek, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
P Cason Corrao, Sr., Cypress Creek
Defense
DL Ameer Elghazaly, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
DL Carmello Joseph, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
DL Grayson Gilmore, Sr., Sunlake
DL Cain Huff, Sr., Wesley Chapel
LB Conner Purcell, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
LB Khyrii Everett, Jr., Zephyrhills
LB Mo Alexis, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
LB Donovan Faria, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
DB DJ Pickett, Sr., Zephyrhills
DB Graceson Littleton, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
DB Demontia Hudson, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
Second team
Offense
QB Chance Houston, So., Land O’ Lakes
RB Roe Miller, Jr., Zephyrhills
RB Tavion Cousin, Jr., Wesley Chapel
WR Shaan Patel, Sr., Cypress Creek
WR DJ Pickett, Sr., Zephyrhills
TE Aidan Sutherland, Sr., Cypress Creek
UTIL Tristan Lennon, Sr., Zephyrhills
OL Lucas Pavlikovic, Sr., Cypress Creek
OL Jackson Washington, Sr., Zephyrhills
OL Vincent Parsons, Jr., Wesley Chapel
OL Ethen Frederick, Jr., Pasco
OL Cole Green well, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
K Ian Vazquez, So., Land O’ Lakes
P Scottie Jackson, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
Defense
DL Jake Mason, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
DL Samaryn Black, Sr., Zephyrhills
DL Dax Kirkland, Jr., Zephyrhills
DL Billy Rodriguez, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
LB Christian Volstedt, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
LB Zacary Carroll, So., Zephyrhills
LB Lukas Colella, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
LB Jaden Jones, Sr., Zephyrhills
DB Gavin Gilyard, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
DB Sincere Allen, Sr., Wesley Chapel
DB Saniiyn Black, So., Zephyrhills
West
Coach of the year: Andy Schmitz, Mitchell
Offensive player of the year: Cayden Thomas, Mitchell
Defensive player of the year: Aiden Holewski, Gulf
First team
Offense
QB Cayden Thomas, Jr., Mitchell
RB Corey Simms, Jr., Mitchell
RB Antonio Muniz, Sr., Gulf
WR Antwon Brown, So., Fivay
WR RJ Peabody, Jr., Mitchell
TE Aiden Holewski, Sr., Gulf
UTIL Bryce Backus, Jr., Mitchell
OL Spencer Jackson, Jr., Mitchell
OL Ryan Grates, Sr., Gulf
OL Pedro Silva, Sr., Mitchell
OL Miles Coller, Sr., River Ridge
OL Demario Glenn, Jr., Fivay
K Robert Engelke, Sr., River Ridge
P Chanze Holloman, So., Fivay
Defense
DL Aiden Holewski, Sr., Gulf
DL Chanze Holloman, So., Fivay
DL Hunter Dirkiss, Sr., Hudson
DL Cody Allen, Sr., Mitchell
LB Jason Davis, Sr., Anclote
LB LJ Warren, Sr., Hudson
LB Dylan Leighton, Sr., Mitchell
LB Aundreyas Bonner, Sr., River Ridge
DB Clarence Walker, So., Fivay
DB Jackson Wainwright, Sr., River Ridge
DB Bishop Taylor, Sr., Mitchell
Second team
Offense
QB Lincoln McManus, Sr., Fivay
RB Sean Brown, Sr., Fivay
RB Deanthony Patterson, Sr., River Ridge
WR Isaiah Stewart, Sr., Fivay
WR Marcus Coleman, So., Gulf
TE Carson Cooley, Sr., River Ridge
UTIL Wedje Schoeppe, Jr., River Ridge
OL Colby Wagner, Sr., Hudson
OL Adrian Vega, Jr., Mitchell
OL Brady Moore, Jr., Gulf
OL Cory Moss, Jr., Fivay
OL Jaiden Davis, Sr., Hudson
K Ben Tifer, So., Mitchell
P Alex Reyes, Jr., Gulf
Defense
DL Mike Houllis, Sr., Mitchell
DL Stephen Berg, Sr., River Ridge
DL Darrell Howell, Jr., Fivay
DL Travis Rackard, Jr., Gulf
LB Jebarri Brown, Jr., Fivay
LB Lane Bache, Sr., Hudson
LB Vic Garcia, Sr., Mitchell
LB Jackson McCaffrey, So., River Ridge
DB RJ Peabody, Jr., Mitchell
DB Elijah Franks, Sr., Fivay
DB Marcus Coleman, So., Gulf
VOLLEYBALL
East
Coach of the Year Elyse Garcia-Zapata, Sunlake
Player of the Year: Amelia Snider, Sunlake
First team
Amelia Snider, So., Sunlake
Emily Teets, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Zayda Thomas, Sr., Sunlake
Sofia Sierra, Jr., Sunlake
Vanessa Sierra, Jr., Sunlake
Camryn Paradise, Sr., Cypress Creek
Zharia Alleyne, Jr., Wesley Chapel
Secon team
Gabriela Reyes-Rivera, So., Wesley Chapel
Kamryn Hill, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
Miami Kirksay, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
Sariannah Arnold, Sr. Zephyrhills
Mya Smith, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
Amelia Colon, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
Cailyn Barnes, So., Sunlake
Honorable mention
Sophia Gomez, Sr., Pasco
West
Coach of the Year: Lea Conner, Mitchell
Player of the Year: Kayden Barber, Fivay
First team
Noelia Suarez, So., Gulf
Madilyn Way, Jr., River Ridge
Brooklyn White, Sr., River Ridge
Kayden Barber, Sr., Fivay
Makaia Mohammed, Fr., Mitchell
Mackenna Lofthouse, Sr., Mitchell
Lily Unger, Jr., Mitchell
Second team
Alannah Forte, Sr., Gulf
Alana Delaney, Sr., Gulf
Jessica Jacobs, Jr., River Ridge
Jenna Boggs, Jr., River Ridge
Bri Harlan, Sr., Mitchell
Kendall Calzone, So., Mitchell
Jorely Morales, Sr., Fivay
Honorable mention
Lexi Miller, Jr., Anclote
Isabella Colon, Sr., Hudson
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys
East
Coach of the Year: Randal Reeves, Sunlake
Runner of the Year: No selection
First team
Nathan Webb, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
Skylar Manatt, So., Cypress Creek
Oscar Brown, Jr., Sunlake
Avi Bhatia, So., Wiregrass Ranch
Cade Culpepper, Sr., Sunlake
Austin Gutman, Sr, Sunlake
Joaquin Abansas, Sr., Sunlake
Second team
Jaxson Rose, So., Sunlake
Wade Pheffer, Fr., Wiregrass Ranch
Jadon Sparer, Sr., Sunlake
Elias Ammerlaan, Sr., Wiregrass
Augustas Unsal, Sr., Sunlake
Arthur Delmotte, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
James Maughan, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
Honorable mention
Jaxon Alonso, Jr., Pasco
Christopher Wilson, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Aiden Nowicke, Sr., Zephyrhills
Wast
Coach of the Year: J.D. Baker, River Ridge
Runner of the Year: Daniel Williams, River Ridge
First team
Daniel Williams, So., River Ridge
Jacob Steven, Sr., Mitchell
Richard Fernandez, Sr., Mitchell
Christopher Kennedy, So., River Ridge
Keagan Roy, So., Mitchell
Gavin Hurtado, Fr., River Ridge
Andrew McKay, So., River Ridge
Second team
Zeke Ahmed, Sr., River Ridge
Dominic Sadonis, 7th, Angeline Academy
Julian Smith, Fr., Mitchell
Danny Hodges, Jr., Hudson
Parker Zeller, So., River Ridge
Landon Rodriguez, Jr., Fivay
Kyler Oliver, Jr., Fivay
Honorable mentions
Douglas Guzman, So., Gulf
Ethan Fisher, Sr., Anclote
Girls
East
Coach of the Year: John Ackerman, Wiregrass Ranch
Runner of the Year: No selection
First team
Katelin Wilcox, So., Sunlake
Natalia Gaona-Zelaya, So., Wiregrass Ranch
Lydia Vincent, So., Zephyrhills
Ava Schmitt, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
Abbey Johnson, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
Kailyn Ford, Jr., Sunlake
Leah Foster, So., Sunlake
Second team
Regan Bondurant, So., Land O’ Lakes
Isabella Lundberg, So., Sunlake
Alexandria Bane, So., Cypress Creek
Campele Moon, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
Camila Angula, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
Kaitlyn Zabrocki, So., Sunlake
Malina Alvarado, So., Sunlake
Honorable mention
Cecilia Michel, Jr., Wesley Chapel
Carlee Sheets, Sr., Pasco
West
Coach of the Year: JD Baker, River Ridge
Runner of the Year: Mackenzie Janke, Gulf
First team
Mackenzie Janke, Jr., Gulf
Olivia Hudzietz, Sr., Mitchell
Kammy Enerson, Sr., River Ridge
Stella Watts, Fr., River Ridge
Carlee Kromolicki, Jr., Mitchell
Malina Bunwat, 7th, Angeline Academy
Madison Janke, Jr., Gulf
Second team
Penelope Bresnahan, Fr., River Ridge
Brenna Rush, Sr., Mitchell
Emma Heiter, Jr., River Ridge
Laniya Schultz, Fr., Fivay
Mateya Quick, So., Fivay
Eva Lowe, So., Angeline Academy
Sophie Acocella, Sr., Mitchell
Honorable mention
Kimberley Ferguson, Sr., Anclote
Brynn Pulley, Jr., Hudson
GOLF
Boys
East
Coach of the Year: Josh Raskopf, Wesley Chapel
Golfer of the Year: Carter Boynton, Wesley Chapel
First team
Tien do, Jr., Wesley Chapel
Carter Boynton, Jr., Wesley Chapel
Derek Pratt, Jr., Sunlake
Cooper Crump, Sr., Pasco
David Jahn, Sr., Zephyrhills
Ryan Darland, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
Second team
Cade Craker, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
Liam Fernandez, Jr., Sunlake
Jonah Romero, Sr., Sunlake
Grant Sallengs, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
Jacob Doonan, Jr., Wesley Chapel
Honorable mention
Trey Sasser, Sr., Cypress Creek
West
Coach of the Year: Mike Marlin, River Ridge
Golfer of the Year: Jack Hudson, River Ridge
First team
Jack Hudson, Jr., River Ridge
Evan Zhang, So., Mitchell
Jacob Marchido, Jr., River Ridge
Matthew Marciano, So., River Ridge
James Kernon, Jr., Hudson
Second team
Eli Schave, Fr., River Ridge
Coleman Graham, Sr., Mitchell
Kaison Barsness, Fr., Angeline Academy
Hudson Ferrill, So., River Ridge
Nathaniel Chambers, Sr., Mitchell
Honorable mention
Wayde Klyczek, Sr., Anclote
Girls
East
Coach of the Year: Rob Patterson, Cypress Creek
Golfer of the Year: Gracie Sullivan, Zephyrhills
First team
Gracie Sullivan, Sr., Zephyrhills
Leticia Figuera, So., Wiregrass Ranch
Abigail Francisco, Jr., Cypress Creek
Olivia Cataldo, Sr., Sunlake
Brianna Regan, So., Cypress Creek
Second team
Holland Flores, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
Danica Boswell, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Makynzee Speegle, Sr., Zephyrhills
Giana Thomas, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
Isabella Harper, Jr., Sunlake
Honorable mention
Alyssa Moreno, Jr., Pasco
Veera Patel, 7th, Angeline
West
Coach of the Year: Jason Szymanski, River Ridge
Golfer of the Year: Fay Noti, Mitchell
First team
Fay Noti, Fr., Mitchell
Kendra Lugo, Sr., River Ridge
Autumn Postlewait, Sr., Mitchell
Mackenzi Boyd, Jr., River Ridge
Hailey Smith, Fr., River Ridge
Second team
Alexis Blakeslee, Fr., Mitchell
Michelina Damianakis, Sr., Mitchell
Angela Clark, Jr., Mitchell
Natalia Cichosz, Sr., River Ridge
Megan Bower, Sr., Anclote
Honorable mention
Alexis Burton, Jr., Hudson
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
East
Coach of the Year: Guerby Ruuska, Sunlake
Swimmer of the Year: George Patrocinio, Sunlake
Diver of the Year: Weston Spieres, Sunlake
First team
200 Medley Relay (Sunlake) Corbon Tripp, Jr; George Patrocinio, So.; Juan Benitez, Jr.; Huy Duong, Sr.
200 Freestyle Alex Zendegui, So., Wiregrass Ranch
200 Individual Medley George Patrocinio, So., Sunlake
50 Freestyle Huy Duong, Sr., Sunlake
100 Butterfly Juan Benitez, Jr., Sunlake
100 Freestyle Huy Duong, Sr., Sunlake
500 Freestyle Alex Zendegui, So., Wiregrass Ranch
200 Freestyle Relay (Land O’ Lakes) Victor Nock, Fr.; Chase Urban, Sr.; Nicholas Hunter, Jr.; Robert Avakian, Jr.
100 Backstroke Chase Urban, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
100 Breaststroke George Patrocinio, Jr., Sunlake
400 Freestyle Relay (Sunlake) Owen Kerrigan, So.; Corban Tripp, Jr., Adam Williamson, Jr.; Huy Duong, Sr.
Diver Weston Spieres, Fr., Sunlake
Second team
200 Medley Relay (Land O’ Lakes) Chase Urban, Sr.; Robert Avakian, Jr.; Victor Nock, Fr.; Nicholas Hunter, Jr.
200 Freestyle Adam Williams, Jr., Sunlake
200 Individual Medley Juan Benitez, Jr., Sunlake
50 Freestyle Edrese Johnson, Sr., Zephyrhills
100 Butterfly Victor Nock, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
100 Freestyle Robert Avakian, Jr., Lake O’ Lakes
500 Freestyle Adam Williams, Jr., Sunlake
200 Freestyle Relay (Zephyrhills) Kai Singleton, So.; David Perez, Jr.; Sebastian Singleton, Sr.; Edrese Johnson, Sr.
100 Backstroke Corban Tripp, Jr., Sunlake
100 Breaststroke Timothy Boyle, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
400 Freestyle Relay (Wiregrass Ranch) Liam Moats, So.; Gabe Hogan, So.; Timothy Boyle, Sr.; Alex Zendegui, So.
Diver Brayden Haskell, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
Honorable mention
Ian Hayman, Jr., Wesley Chapel
West
Coach of the Year: Jen Palmer, Anclote
Swimmer of the Year: Kayden Haxton, River Ridge
Diver of the Year: Finn Beaty, Mitchell
First team
200 Medley Relay (River Ridge) Kayden Haxton, Sr.; Aiden Uy, So.; Carlos Borges, Jr.; Daniel Gearhart, Sr.
200 Freestyle Kaleo Kawaiaea, Fr., Mitchell
200 Individual Medley Eijah Noles, Sr., Mitchell
50 Freestyle Ben Dillon, Sr., Hudson
100 Butterfly Carlos Borges, Jr., River Ridge
100 Freestyle Bruce Williams, Jr., Mitchell
500 Freestyle Kaleo Kawaiaea, Fr., Mitchell
200 Freestyle Relay (Mitchell) Bruce Williams, Jr.; Louis Zheng, Jr.; Kaleo Kawaiaea, Fr.; Elijah Noles, Sr.
100 Backstroke Elijah Noles, Sr., Mitchell
100 Breaststroke Noble Broady, So., Mitchell
400 Freestyle Relay (Mitchell) Bruce Williams, Jr.; Louis Zheng, Jr., Kaleo Kawaiaea, Fr.; Elijah Noles, Sr.
Diver Finn Beaty, So., Mitchell
Second team
200 Medley Relay (Mitchell) Conner Weed, Jr.; Noble Broady, So.; Lucas Zheng, Fr.; Atticus Briehl, So.
200 Freestyle Louis Zheng, Jr., Mitchell
200 Individual Medley Carlos Borges, Jr., River Ridge
50 Freestyle Henrick Hagerup, Sr., Gulf
100 Butterfly Louis Zheng, Jr., Mitchell
100 Freestyle Henrick Hagerup, Sr., Gulf
500 Freestyle Kayden Haxton, Sr., River Ridge
200 Freestyle Relay (River Ridge) Aiden Uy, So.; Vinnie Festante, So.; Mathew Simpson, Fr.; Tyler Medlin, Jr.
100 Backstroke Kayden Haxton, Sr., River Ridge
100 Breaststroke Aiden Uy, So., River Ridge
400 Freestyle Relay (River Ridge) Carlos Borges, Jr.; Daniel Gearhart, Sr.; Tyler Medlin, Jr.; Kayden Haxton, Sr.
Diver Dexter Jones, River Ridge
Honorable mention
Landyn Duck, Jr., Fivay
Elijah Willis, Jr., Anclote
Maxwell Hrach, 8th, Angeline
Girls
East
Coach of the Year: Guerby Ruuska, Sunlake
Swimmers of the Year: Sadie Minich, Wesley Chapel; Regan Bright, Sunlake
Diver of the Year: Alexis Mironova, Wiregrass Ranch
First team
200 Medley Relay (Sunlake) Lili Ramsay, Fr.; Jena Ruste, Jr.; Regan Bright, Jr.; Reagan Faiella, So.
200 Freestyle Emily Hissa, Fr., Wiregrass Ranch
200 Individual Medley Sadie Minich, Jr., Wesley Chapel
50 Freestyle Micaela Vasquez, Sr., Zephyrhills
100 Butterfly Regan Bright, Jr., Sunlake
100 Freestyle Micaela Vasquez, Sr., Zephyrhills
500 Freestyle Emelia D’Alessio, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
200 Freestyle Relay (Land O’ Lakes) Katherine Purcell, Sr.; Emily Coss, Sr.; Emilia D’Alessio, Jr.; Kate Johnson, So.
100 Backstroke Regan Bright, Jr., Sunlake 11
100 Breaststroke Sadie Minich, Jr., Wesley Chapel
400 Freestyle Relay (Sunlake) Regan Bright, Jr.; Callie Trussler, So.; Reagan Faiella, So.; Jena Ruste, Jr.
Diver Alexis Mironova, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
Second team
200 Medley Relay (Cypress Creek) Kiley Naramore, Sr.; Lily Maczuga, Fr.; Giuliana Medina, So.; Gianna Sercu, So.
200 Freestyle Katie Purcell, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
200 Individual Medley Abby Hissa, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
50 Free Jordyn Rolle, Jr., Wesley Chapel
100 Butterfly Abby Hissa, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
100 Freestyle Jena Ruste, Jr., Sunlake
500 Freestyle Allyson Hilt, Fr., Sunlake
200 Freestyle Relay (Wesley Chapel) Sadie Minich, Jr.; Kara Grantland, Sr.; Kyra Rowland, So.; Jordyn Rolle, Jr.
100 Backstroke Emily Hissa, Fr., Wiregrass Ranch
100 Breaststroke Jena Ruste, Jr., Sunlake
400 Freestyle Relay (Wiregrass Ranch) Emily Hissa, Fr.; Mia Blowers, Fr.; Gianna Trujillo, Jr.; Abigail Hissa, Sr.
Diver Emily Coss, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
West
Coach of the Year: Taylor CHwalinski, River Ridge
Swimmer of the Year: Paityn Roberts, Mitchell
Diver of the Year: Genevieve Tucker, Mitchell
First Team
200 Medley Relay (Mitchell) Maya Miller, Fr.; Nicole Klymenko, Sr.; Emily Roosevelt, So.; Kai Simon, So.
200 Freestyle Alexa Bartling, So., River Ridge
200 Individual Medley Emily Roosevelt, So., Mitchell
50 Freestyle Isabella Navarro, Jr., Mitchell
100 Butterfly Aexa Bartling, So., River Ridge
100 Freestyle Paityn Roberts, So. Mitchell
500 Freestyle Elissa Noles, Sr., Mitchell
200 Freestyle Relay (Mitchell) Paityn Roberts, So.; Brooke Stokesberry, Sr.; Elissa Noles, Sr.; Lily Maczuga, Jr.
100 Backstroke Kai Simon, So., Mitchell
100 Breaststroke Elissa Noles, Sr., Mitchell
400 Freestyle Relay (Mitchell) Paityn Roberts, So.; Brooke Stotesberry Sr.; Isabella Navarro, Jr.; Elissa Noles, Sr.
Diver Genevieve Tucker, Jr., Mitchell
Second team
200 Medley Relay (Gulf) Savannah Grinage, Alyna Snitko, Brooke Brandon, Ane Belaustegui
200 Freestyle Paityn Roberts, So., Mitchell
200 Individual Medley Nicole Kymenko, Sr., Mitchell
50 Freestyle Brooke Stotesberry, Sr., Mitchell
100 Butterfly Emily Roosevelt, So., Mitchell
100 Freestyle Isabella Navarro, Jr., Mitchell
500 Freestyle Isabella Arwood, So., River Ridge
200 Freestyle Relay (River Ridge) Isabella Arwood, So.; Macy Valliere, So.; Madeline Yarnell, Fr.; Alexa Bartling, So.
100 Backstroke Reese Lowe, Jr., Hudson
100 Breaststroke Macy Vallere, So., River Ridge
400 Freestyle Relay (River Ridge) Macy Valliere So.; Isabella Arwood, So.; Mikayla Buck-Nicholson, So.; Alexa Bartling, So.
Honorable mention
Ashliegh Smith, Jr., Fivay
Madi Carter, Jr., Anclote
Katie Colucci, Jr., Angeline
