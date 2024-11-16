High School

SAC releases fall all-conference teams

The Sunshine Athletic Conference announced the selections made for football, volleyball, cross country, golf and swimming

Chris Bernhardt

Mitchell quarterback Cayden Thomas against Hudson in the spring of 2024
Mitchell quarterback Cayden Thomas against Hudson in the spring of 2024 / Pop's of Da Rap's

The Sunshine Athletic Conference (SAC) has released its all-conference teams for all fall sports. Here is a complete list of those selections:

FOOTBALL

East

Offensive player of the year: TJ Morrow, Land O’ Lakes

Defensive player of the year: DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills

First team

Offense

QB Xzavier Jackson, Sr., Zephyrhills

RB Nathan McNeil, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

RB TJ Morrow, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

WR Bryce Randolph, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

WR Xavier Clemente, Jr., Land O’ Lakes

TE Zach Campbell, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

UTIL Sincere Allen, Sr., Wesley Chapel

OL Elvis Mahoum-Nassar, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

OL Gavin Blanchard, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

OL Brenden Thomas, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

OL Tanner Stuelcken, Jr., Wesley Chapel

OL Kiah’ezeh Russell, Sr., Zephyrhills

K Reid Grek, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

P Cason Corrao, Sr., Cypress Creek

Defense

DL Ameer Elghazaly, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

DL Carmello Joseph, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

DL Grayson Gilmore, Sr., Sunlake

DL Cain Huff, Sr., Wesley Chapel

LB Conner Purcell, Jr., Land O’ Lakes

LB Khyrii Everett, Jr., Zephyrhills

LB Mo Alexis, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

LB Donovan Faria, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

DB DJ Pickett, Sr., Zephyrhills

DB Graceson Littleton, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

DB Demontia Hudson, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

Second team

Offense

QB Chance Houston, So., Land O’ Lakes

RB Roe Miller, Jr., Zephyrhills

RB Tavion Cousin, Jr., Wesley Chapel

WR Shaan Patel, Sr., Cypress Creek

WR DJ Pickett, Sr., Zephyrhills

TE Aidan Sutherland, Sr., Cypress Creek

UTIL Tristan Lennon, Sr., Zephyrhills

OL Lucas Pavlikovic, Sr., Cypress Creek

OL Jackson Washington, Sr., Zephyrhills

OL Vincent Parsons, Jr., Wesley Chapel

OL Ethen Frederick, Jr., Pasco

OL Cole Green well, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

K Ian Vazquez, So., Land O’ Lakes

P Scottie Jackson, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

Defense

DL Jake Mason, Jr., Land O’ Lakes

DL Samaryn Black, Sr., Zephyrhills

DL Dax Kirkland, Jr., Zephyrhills

DL Billy Rodriguez, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

LB Christian Volstedt, Jr., Land O’ Lakes

LB Zacary Carroll, So., Zephyrhills

LB Lukas Colella, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

LB Jaden Jones, Sr., Zephyrhills

DB Gavin Gilyard, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

DB Sincere Allen, Sr., Wesley Chapel

DB Saniiyn Black, So., Zephyrhills

West

Coach of the year: Andy Schmitz, Mitchell

Offensive player of the year: Cayden Thomas, Mitchell

Defensive player of the year: Aiden Holewski, Gulf

First team 

Offense

QB Cayden Thomas, Jr., Mitchell

RB Corey Simms, Jr., Mitchell

RB Antonio Muniz, Sr., Gulf

WR Antwon Brown, So., Fivay

WR RJ Peabody, Jr., Mitchell

TE Aiden Holewski, Sr., Gulf

UTIL Bryce Backus, Jr., Mitchell

OL Spencer Jackson, Jr., Mitchell

OL Ryan Grates, Sr., Gulf

OL Pedro Silva, Sr., Mitchell

OL Miles Coller, Sr., River Ridge

OL Demario Glenn, Jr., Fivay

K Robert Engelke, Sr., River Ridge

P Chanze Holloman, So., Fivay

Defense

DL Aiden Holewski, Sr., Gulf

DL Chanze Holloman, So., Fivay

DL Hunter Dirkiss, Sr., Hudson

DL Cody Allen, Sr., Mitchell

LB Jason Davis, Sr., Anclote

LB LJ Warren, Sr., Hudson

LB Dylan Leighton, Sr., Mitchell

LB Aundreyas Bonner, Sr., River Ridge

DB Clarence Walker, So., Fivay

DB Jackson Wainwright, Sr., River Ridge

DB Bishop Taylor, Sr., Mitchell

Second team

Offense

QB Lincoln McManus, Sr., Fivay

RB Sean Brown, Sr., Fivay

RB Deanthony Patterson, Sr., River Ridge

WR Isaiah Stewart, Sr., Fivay

WR Marcus Coleman, So., Gulf

TE Carson Cooley, Sr., River Ridge

UTIL Wedje Schoeppe, Jr., River Ridge

OL Colby Wagner, Sr., Hudson

OL Adrian Vega, Jr., Mitchell

OL Brady Moore, Jr., Gulf

OL Cory Moss, Jr., Fivay

OL Jaiden Davis, Sr., Hudson

K Ben Tifer, So., Mitchell

P Alex Reyes, Jr., Gulf

Defense

DL Mike Houllis, Sr., Mitchell

DL Stephen Berg, Sr., River Ridge

DL Darrell Howell, Jr., Fivay

DL Travis Rackard, Jr., Gulf

LB Jebarri Brown, Jr., Fivay

LB Lane Bache, Sr., Hudson

LB Vic Garcia, Sr., Mitchell

LB Jackson McCaffrey, So., River Ridge

DB RJ Peabody, Jr., Mitchell

DB Elijah Franks, Sr., Fivay

DB Marcus Coleman, So., Gulf

VOLLEYBALL

East

Coach of the Year Elyse Garcia-Zapata, Sunlake

Player of the Year: Amelia Snider, Sunlake

First team

Amelia Snider, So., Sunlake

Emily Teets, Sr., Wesley Chapel

Zayda Thomas, Sr., Sunlake

Sofia Sierra, Jr., Sunlake

Vanessa Sierra, Jr., Sunlake

Camryn Paradise, Sr., Cypress Creek

Zharia Alleyne, Jr., Wesley Chapel

Secon team

Gabriela Reyes-Rivera, So., Wesley Chapel

Kamryn Hill, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

Miami Kirksay, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

Sariannah Arnold, Sr. Zephyrhills

Mya Smith, Jr., Land O’ Lakes

Amelia Colon, Jr., Land O’ Lakes

Cailyn Barnes, So., Sunlake

Honorable mention

Sophia Gomez, Sr., Pasco

West

Coach of the Year: Lea Conner, Mitchell

Player of the Year: Kayden Barber, Fivay

First team

Noelia Suarez, So., Gulf

Madilyn Way, Jr., River Ridge

Brooklyn White, Sr., River Ridge

Kayden Barber, Sr., Fivay

Makaia Mohammed, Fr., Mitchell

Mackenna Lofthouse, Sr., Mitchell

Lily Unger, Jr., Mitchell

Second team

Alannah Forte, Sr., Gulf

Alana Delaney, Sr., Gulf

Jessica Jacobs, Jr., River Ridge

Jenna Boggs, Jr., River Ridge

Bri Harlan, Sr., Mitchell

Kendall Calzone, So., Mitchell

Jorely Morales, Sr., Fivay

Honorable mention

Lexi Miller, Jr., Anclote

Isabella Colon, Sr., Hudson

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys

East

Coach of the Year: Randal Reeves, Sunlake

Runner of the Year: No selection

First team

Nathan Webb, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

Skylar Manatt, So., Cypress Creek

Oscar Brown, Jr., Sunlake

Avi Bhatia, So., Wiregrass Ranch

Cade Culpepper, Sr., Sunlake

Austin Gutman, Sr, Sunlake

Joaquin Abansas, Sr., Sunlake

Second team

Jaxson Rose, So., Sunlake

Wade Pheffer, Fr., Wiregrass Ranch

Jadon Sparer, Sr., Sunlake

Elias Ammerlaan, Sr., Wiregrass

Augustas Unsal, Sr., Sunlake

Arthur Delmotte, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

James Maughan, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

Honorable mention

Jaxon Alonso, Jr., Pasco

Christopher Wilson, Sr., Wesley Chapel

Aiden Nowicke, Sr., Zephyrhills

Wast

Coach of the Year: J.D. Baker, River Ridge

Runner of the Year: Daniel Williams, River Ridge

First team

Daniel Williams, So., River Ridge

Jacob Steven, Sr., Mitchell

Richard Fernandez, Sr., Mitchell

Christopher Kennedy, So., River Ridge

Keagan Roy, So., Mitchell

Gavin Hurtado, Fr., River Ridge

Andrew McKay, So., River Ridge

Second team

Zeke Ahmed, Sr., River Ridge

Dominic Sadonis, 7th, Angeline Academy

Julian Smith, Fr., Mitchell

Danny Hodges, Jr., Hudson

Parker Zeller, So., River Ridge

Landon Rodriguez, Jr., Fivay

Kyler Oliver, Jr., Fivay

Honorable mentions

Douglas Guzman, So., Gulf

Ethan Fisher, Sr., Anclote

Girls

East

Coach of the Year: John Ackerman, Wiregrass Ranch

Runner of the Year: No selection

First team

Katelin Wilcox, So., Sunlake

Natalia Gaona-Zelaya, So., Wiregrass Ranch

Lydia Vincent, So., Zephyrhills

Ava Schmitt, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

Abbey Johnson, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

Kailyn Ford, Jr., Sunlake

Leah Foster, So., Sunlake

Second team

Regan Bondurant, So., Land O’ Lakes

Isabella Lundberg, So., Sunlake

Alexandria Bane, So., Cypress Creek

Campele Moon, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

Camila Angula, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

Kaitlyn Zabrocki, So., Sunlake

Malina Alvarado, So., Sunlake

Honorable mention

Cecilia Michel, Jr., Wesley Chapel

Carlee Sheets, Sr., Pasco

West

Coach of the Year: JD Baker, River Ridge

Runner of the Year: Mackenzie Janke, Gulf

First team

Mackenzie Janke, Jr., Gulf

Olivia Hudzietz, Sr., Mitchell

Kammy Enerson, Sr., River Ridge

Stella Watts, Fr., River Ridge

Carlee Kromolicki, Jr., Mitchell

Malina Bunwat, 7th, Angeline Academy

Madison Janke, Jr., Gulf

Second team

Penelope Bresnahan, Fr., River Ridge

Brenna Rush, Sr., Mitchell

Emma Heiter, Jr., River Ridge

Laniya Schultz, Fr., Fivay

Mateya Quick, So., Fivay

Eva Lowe, So., Angeline Academy

Sophie Acocella, Sr., Mitchell

Honorable mention

Kimberley Ferguson, Sr., Anclote

Brynn Pulley, Jr., Hudson

GOLF

Boys

East

Coach of the Year: Josh Raskopf, Wesley Chapel

Golfer of the Year: Carter Boynton, Wesley Chapel

First team

Tien do, Jr., Wesley Chapel

Carter Boynton, Jr., Wesley Chapel

Derek Pratt, Jr., Sunlake

Cooper Crump, Sr., Pasco

David Jahn, Sr., Zephyrhills

Ryan Darland, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

Second team

Cade Craker, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

Liam Fernandez, Jr., Sunlake

Jonah Romero, Sr., Sunlake

Grant Sallengs, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

Jacob Doonan, Jr., Wesley Chapel

Honorable mention

Trey Sasser, Sr., Cypress Creek

West

Coach of the Year: Mike Marlin, River Ridge
Golfer of the Year: Jack Hudson, River Ridge
First team
Jack Hudson, Jr., River Ridge
Evan Zhang, So., Mitchell
Jacob Marchido, Jr., River Ridge
Matthew Marciano, So., River Ridge
James Kernon, Jr., Hudson
Second team
Eli Schave, Fr., River Ridge
Coleman Graham, Sr., Mitchell
Kaison Barsness, Fr., Angeline Academy
Hudson Ferrill, So., River Ridge
Nathaniel Chambers, Sr., Mitchell
Honorable mention
Wayde Klyczek, Sr., Anclote

Girls

East

Coach of the Year: Rob Patterson, Cypress Creek
Golfer of the Year: Gracie Sullivan, Zephyrhills
First team
Gracie Sullivan, Sr., Zephyrhills
Leticia Figuera, So., Wiregrass Ranch
Abigail Francisco, Jr., Cypress Creek
Olivia Cataldo, Sr., Sunlake
Brianna Regan, So., Cypress Creek
Second team
Holland Flores, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
Danica Boswell, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Makynzee Speegle, Sr., Zephyrhills
Giana Thomas, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
Isabella Harper, Jr., Sunlake
Honorable mention
Alyssa Moreno, Jr., Pasco

Veera Patel, 7th, Angeline

West

Coach of the Year: Jason Szymanski, River Ridge
Golfer of the Year: Fay Noti, Mitchell
First team
Fay Noti, Fr., Mitchell
Kendra Lugo, Sr., River Ridge
Autumn Postlewait, Sr., Mitchell
Mackenzi Boyd, Jr., River Ridge
Hailey Smith, Fr., River Ridge
Second team
Alexis Blakeslee, Fr., Mitchell

Michelina Damianakis, Sr., Mitchell
Angela Clark, Jr., Mitchell
Natalia Cichosz, Sr., River Ridge
Megan Bower, Sr., Anclote
Honorable mention
Alexis Burton, Jr., Hudson

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Boys

East

Coach of the Year: Guerby Ruuska, Sunlake
Swimmer of the Year: George Patrocinio, Sunlake
Diver of the Year: Weston Spieres, Sunlake
First team

200 Medley Relay (Sunlake) Corbon Tripp, Jr; George Patrocinio, So.; Juan Benitez, Jr.; Huy Duong, Sr.
200 Freestyle Alex Zendegui, So., Wiregrass Ranch
200 Individual Medley George Patrocinio, So., Sunlake
50 Freestyle Huy Duong, Sr., Sunlake
100 Butterfly Juan Benitez, Jr., Sunlake
100 Freestyle Huy Duong, Sr., Sunlake
500 Freestyle Alex Zendegui, So., Wiregrass Ranch
200 Freestyle Relay (Land O’ Lakes) Victor Nock, Fr.; Chase Urban, Sr.; Nicholas Hunter, Jr.; Robert Avakian, Jr.
100 Backstroke Chase Urban, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
100 Breaststroke George Patrocinio, Jr., Sunlake
400 Freestyle Relay (Sunlake) Owen Kerrigan, So.; Corban Tripp, Jr., Adam Williamson, Jr.; Huy Duong, Sr.
Diver Weston Spieres, Fr., Sunlake

Second team
200 Medley Relay (Land O’ Lakes) Chase Urban, Sr.; Robert Avakian, Jr.; Victor Nock, Fr.; Nicholas Hunter, Jr.
200 Freestyle Adam Williams, Jr., Sunlake
200 Individual Medley Juan Benitez, Jr., Sunlake
50 Freestyle Edrese Johnson, Sr., Zephyrhills
100 Butterfly Victor Nock, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
100 Freestyle Robert Avakian, Jr., Lake O’ Lakes
500 Freestyle Adam Williams, Jr., Sunlake
200 Freestyle Relay (Zephyrhills) Kai Singleton, So.; David Perez, Jr.; Sebastian Singleton, Sr.; Edrese Johnson, Sr.
100 Backstroke Corban Tripp, Jr., Sunlake
100 Breaststroke Timothy Boyle, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
400 Freestyle Relay (Wiregrass Ranch) Liam Moats, So.; Gabe Hogan, So.; Timothy Boyle, Sr.; Alex Zendegui, So.
Diver Brayden Haskell, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
Honorable mention
Ian Hayman, Jr., Wesley Chapel

West

Coach of the Year: Jen Palmer, Anclote
Swimmer of the Year: Kayden Haxton, River Ridge
Diver of the Year: Finn Beaty, Mitchell
First team
200 Medley Relay (River Ridge) Kayden Haxton, Sr.; Aiden Uy, So.; Carlos Borges, Jr.; Daniel Gearhart, Sr.
200 Freestyle Kaleo Kawaiaea, Fr., Mitchell
200 Individual Medley Eijah Noles, Sr., Mitchell
50 Freestyle Ben Dillon, Sr., Hudson
100 Butterfly Carlos Borges, Jr., River Ridge
100 Freestyle Bruce Williams, Jr., Mitchell
500 Freestyle Kaleo Kawaiaea, Fr., Mitchell
200 Freestyle Relay (Mitchell) Bruce Williams, Jr.; Louis Zheng, Jr.; Kaleo Kawaiaea, Fr.; Elijah Noles, Sr.
100 Backstroke Elijah Noles, Sr., Mitchell
100 Breaststroke Noble Broady, So., Mitchell
400 Freestyle Relay (Mitchell) Bruce Williams, Jr.; Louis Zheng, Jr., Kaleo Kawaiaea, Fr.; Elijah Noles, Sr.


Diver Finn Beaty, So., Mitchell


Second team

200 Medley Relay (Mitchell) Conner Weed, Jr.; Noble Broady, So.; Lucas Zheng, Fr.; Atticus Briehl, So.
200 Freestyle Louis Zheng, Jr., Mitchell
200 Individual Medley Carlos Borges, Jr., River Ridge
50 Freestyle Henrick Hagerup, Sr., Gulf
100 Butterfly Louis Zheng, Jr., Mitchell
100 Freestyle Henrick Hagerup, Sr., Gulf
500 Freestyle Kayden Haxton, Sr., River Ridge
200 Freestyle Relay (River Ridge) Aiden Uy, So.; Vinnie Festante, So.; Mathew Simpson, Fr.; Tyler Medlin, Jr.
100 Backstroke Kayden Haxton, Sr., River Ridge
100 Breaststroke Aiden Uy, So., River Ridge
400 Freestyle Relay (River Ridge) Carlos Borges, Jr.; Daniel Gearhart, Sr.; Tyler Medlin, Jr.; Kayden Haxton, Sr.
Diver Dexter Jones, River Ridge
Honorable mention

Landyn Duck, Jr., Fivay

Elijah Willis, Jr., Anclote
Maxwell Hrach, 8th, Angeline

Girls

East

Coach of the Year: Guerby Ruuska, Sunlake
Swimmers of the Year: Sadie Minich, Wesley Chapel; Regan Bright, Sunlake
Diver of the Year: Alexis Mironova, Wiregrass Ranch
First team
200 Medley Relay (Sunlake) Lili Ramsay, Fr.; Jena Ruste, Jr.; Regan Bright, Jr.; Reagan Faiella, So.

200 Freestyle Emily Hissa, Fr., Wiregrass Ranch
200 Individual Medley Sadie Minich, Jr., Wesley Chapel
50 Freestyle Micaela Vasquez, Sr., Zephyrhills
100 Butterfly Regan Bright, Jr., Sunlake
100 Freestyle Micaela Vasquez, Sr., Zephyrhills
500 Freestyle Emelia D’Alessio, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
200 Freestyle Relay (Land O’ Lakes) Katherine Purcell, Sr.; Emily Coss, Sr.; Emilia D’Alessio, Jr.; Kate Johnson, So.
100 Backstroke Regan Bright, Jr., Sunlake 11
100 Breaststroke Sadie Minich, Jr., Wesley Chapel
400 Freestyle Relay (Sunlake) Regan Bright, Jr.; Callie Trussler, So.; Reagan Faiella, So.; Jena Ruste, Jr.
Diver Alexis Mironova, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

Second team
200 Medley Relay (Cypress Creek) Kiley Naramore, Sr.; Lily Maczuga, Fr.; Giuliana Medina, So.; Gianna Sercu, So.
200 Freestyle Katie Purcell, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
200 Individual Medley Abby Hissa, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
50 Free Jordyn Rolle, Jr., Wesley Chapel
100 Butterfly Abby Hissa, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
100 Freestyle Jena Ruste, Jr., Sunlake
500 Freestyle Allyson Hilt, Fr., Sunlake
200 Freestyle Relay (Wesley Chapel) Sadie Minich, Jr.; Kara Grantland, Sr.; Kyra Rowland, So.; Jordyn Rolle, Jr.
100 Backstroke Emily Hissa, Fr., Wiregrass Ranch
100 Breaststroke Jena Ruste, Jr., Sunlake
400 Freestyle Relay (Wiregrass Ranch) Emily Hissa, Fr.; Mia Blowers, Fr.; Gianna Trujillo, Jr.; Abigail Hissa, Sr.
Diver Emily Coss, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

West

Coach of the Year: Taylor CHwalinski, River Ridge
Swimmer of the Year: Paityn Roberts, Mitchell
Diver of the Year: Genevieve Tucker, Mitchell
First Team
200 Medley Relay (Mitchell) Maya Miller, Fr.; Nicole Klymenko, Sr.; Emily Roosevelt, So.; Kai Simon, So.
200 Freestyle Alexa Bartling, So., River Ridge
200 Individual Medley Emily Roosevelt, So., Mitchell
50 Freestyle Isabella Navarro, Jr., Mitchell
100 Butterfly Aexa Bartling, So., River Ridge
100 Freestyle Paityn Roberts, So. Mitchell
500 Freestyle Elissa Noles, Sr., Mitchell
200 Freestyle Relay (Mitchell) Paityn Roberts, So.; Brooke Stokesberry, Sr.; Elissa Noles, Sr.; Lily Maczuga, Jr.
100 Backstroke Kai Simon, So., Mitchell
100 Breaststroke Elissa Noles, Sr., Mitchell
400 Freestyle Relay (Mitchell) Paityn Roberts, So.; Brooke Stotesberry Sr.; Isabella Navarro, Jr.; Elissa Noles, Sr.

Diver Genevieve Tucker, Jr., Mitchell
Second team
200 Medley Relay (Gulf) Savannah Grinage, Alyna Snitko, Brooke Brandon, Ane Belaustegui
200 Freestyle Paityn Roberts, So., Mitchell
200 Individual Medley Nicole Kymenko, Sr., Mitchell
50 Freestyle Brooke Stotesberry, Sr., Mitchell
100 Butterfly Emily Roosevelt, So., Mitchell
100 Freestyle Isabella Navarro, Jr., Mitchell
500 Freestyle Isabella Arwood, So., River Ridge
200 Freestyle Relay (River Ridge) Isabella Arwood, So.; Macy Valliere, So.; Madeline Yarnell, Fr.; Alexa Bartling, So.
100 Backstroke Reese Lowe, Jr., Hudson
100 Breaststroke Macy Vallere, So., River Ridge
400 Freestyle Relay (River Ridge) Macy Valliere So.; Isabella Arwood, So.; Mikayla Buck-Nicholson, So.; Alexa Bartling, So.
Honorable mention

Ashliegh Smith, Jr., Fivay
Madi Carter, Jr., Anclote
Katie Colucci, Jr., Angeline

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Chris Bernhardt
CHRIS BERNHARDT

Home/Florida