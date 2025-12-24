Bushnell's Latest Launch Monitor May Look Familiar, but It's Still a Smart Buy
So Bushnell just released a new launch monitor called the Circle B Edition Launch Pro.
You may look at it and think: “Wait, didn’t they already have a Launch Pro? What’s different here?"
That's the right question. The answer is that there’s really not much new or different. Actually, almost nothing.
The Circle B Edition is the exact same launch monitor as the old Launch Pro with the same three high-speed cameras, photometric tracking system, data metrics and build quality.
What’s changed is the color scheme. Bushnell is leaning into their orange-and-black look with this new design. And we’ve also got some adjustments to the pricing structure.
But here’s where it gets interesting—and confusing.
That same core technology is also being sold as the Foresight GC3, the Foresight GC3S, and the Bushnell LPi. Four different products. Four different price points. All basically the same launch monitor.
But once you cut through all the branding and corporate strategy, you’ve got a really solid situation for golfers. We have options—four different choices for what is unquestionably one of the best launch monitors under $5,000. I’ll break down those choices and why that flexibility matters.
So before you dismiss the Circle B Edition as just a rebranding exercise, or before you get overwhelmed trying to figure out the difference between the Launch Pro, LPi, GC3 and GC3S, let me walk you through five reasons why this launch monitor, by whatever name you want to call it, is absolutely worth considering.
Pricing flexibility works in your favor
Look, I understand how having the same launch monitor under four different names sounds like a nightmare.
But I’m telling you, it actually works to our advantage.
Once you understand what you’re looking at, you’ve got more choices with how you want to pay for this product than you do with any other launch monitor. Personally, I like having options.
Let me break down your choices as simply as I can.
Bushnell Circle B Edition LPi ($1,499): This is the indoor-only version. It doesn’t have a built-in screen or battery. But it’s got the exact same three-camera tracking system as every other model. So if you know you’re only going to use it indoors, this is your cheapest way in. You will need to subscribe to either the Silver plan ($199 a year) or the Gold plan ($499 a year) to unlock all of the ball and club data and to get simulator software access, but it’s still the most economical option.
Bushnell Circle B Edition Launch Pro ($2,499): This is the full indoor-outdoor model with a built-in screen and battery. Ball data is included with the purchase. Then, if you want club data and simulator access, you add a subscription. But you can use this at the range with zero ongoing costs.
Foresight GC3S ($3,799): This is the same exact hardware as the Launch Pro, but it comes with a Bushnell Pro X3 LINK rangefinder that allows you to transfer your launch monitor data to your rangefinder for club recommendations when you’re on the course. The GC3S requires the Gold subscription ($499 a year) to operate, but it’s a cheaper up-front cost than going all in with the GC3.
Foresight GC3 ($6,999): This is the pay-once-and-you’re done option. No subscription required. It’s fully unlocked for life. And it also includes the Pro X3 LINK rangefinder.
So, depending on your budget, your use case, and whether you care about the rangefinder, you’ve got an option that fits.
And speaking of choices, I’m really happy to see that Bushnell has reintroduced their Silver Tier subscription for Circle B Edition Launch Pro users.
With Silver for $199 per year, you get full access to ball and club data, plus five FSX Play simulator courses.
The Gold Plan, at $499 per year, gets you 25 FSX Play courses and compatibility with third-party simulator software, such as GSPro. So if you’re a serious sim golfer who wants maximum variety and flexibility, Gold makes sense.
But if you’re primarily using your launch monitor for practice and you’re only going to play a handful of sim courses, why pay an extra $300 a year for stuff you don’t need?
The numbers don't lie
Believe me, these launch monitors are as good as it gets in this price range.
The three-camera photometric system inside the Launch Pro is the same core technology Foresight Sports uses in its GCQuad and QuadMAX launch monitors. Those are the units used by PGA Tour pros like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.
Quad models have four cameras instead of three, so they’re that much more precise, but we’re talking about differences that 99.9% of golfers would never notice. And the Quad costs between $15,000 and $20,000.
The Launch Pro gives you that same technology, and that same trusted tracking system, for a fraction of the cost.
You’re getting ball data like carry distance, ball speed, launch angle, spin rates, and spin axis and club data like clubhead speed, club path, angle of attack and smash factor.
This has been a go-to launch monitor for serious golfers since it launched. The data and the accuracy is just that good.
The build quality is absolutely insane
One thing that I don’t think gets talked about enough with the Launch Pro is how well it's built. This is not some flimsy piece of consumer electronics that will fall apart after a year. This is a tank.
Foresight Sports, which is Bushnell’s sister company, builds these launch monitors to professional standards. The housing is solid. The cameras are protected. The internal components are high-quality. Everything about this device feels like it was designed to last forever.
And that matters when you’re spending this kind of money. You want to know it’s going to hold up.
Some launch monitors, even some expensive ones, feel cheaper and more plasticky. You can tell that you’re going to have to be careful.
The Launch Pro doesn’t have those problems. You’re getting a device that’s built to the same standards as launch monitors that cost two or three times as much. That’s a big deal.
It’s incredibly easy to use
The built-in screen on the Launch Pro Circle B Edition and GC3 and GC3S units (not included on the LPi) makes everything so easy.
You can literally turn on the Launch Pro, set it down next to your ball and go. Your data shows up right there on the screen.
You don’t have to connect to an app or mess with Wi-Fi connections or Bluetooth pairing unless you want to.
Now, don’t get me wrong. You absolutely can connect to the Foresight app if you want more detailed data or if you’re running simulator software. But for quick practice sessions at the range, that built-in screen is fantastic.
It’s also really easy to set up this launch monitor. Because this is an optical unit that sits to the side of the ball, you don’t need a ton of space behind your hitting area like you would with a radar system. That makes it perfect for indoor setups.
It’s also extremely portable. With a built-in battery (again, on the full Launch Pro or GC3 models, not the LPi), you can grab it and take it anywhere.
The FSX simulator software is really good
If you’re planning to use your launch monitor for simulator golf, the software matters just as much as the hardware.
And the Foresight Sports FSX Play simulator software that comes with the Silver and Gold subscriptions is some of the best sim software out there.
The course graphics are awesome—realistic and with great detail. It doesn't feel like a cartoon or video game. This software makes it feel like you’re actually on a golf course.
And with the new Silver subscription tier at $199 per year, you get access to five FSX Play courses plus ball and club data. That’s a heck of a deal.
If you want more courses and compatibility with third-party software like GSPro, you can upgrade to the Gold subscription at $499 per year. But for a lot of golfers, five courses is plenty.
The point here is that the software experience matches the hardware quality.
So, is the Circle B Edition Launch Pro worth it?
Look, I’m not going to pretend the whole product lineup isn’t confusing. It is.
But once you get past the names and the different pricing models, you’re looking at one of the best launch monitors on the market.
The accuracy is elite. The build quality is excellent. The ease of use is outstanding. The software is realistic. And now, with multiple hardware options and pricing models to go along with the Silver subscription tier, you’ve got flexibility in how you buy and use it.
Yes, this technology is about five years old. But it’s still as accurate as anything in this price range. It’s still better built than most of the competition. And it’s still trusted by serious golfers who demand reliable data.
So if you’re in the market for a launch monitor that’s a big step up from some of the most affordable options out there, the Circle B Edition Launch Pro (or LPi, or GC3, or GC3S) is still one of the best buys.