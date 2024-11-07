Sagemont Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season in the Sunshine State officially tips off in a few weeks. High School on SI will be doing team previews leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 Sagemont Lions.
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 25-6
District 2A-15 Champions (Defeated Dade Christian, 63-31)
Class 2A, Region 4 Champions (Defeated True North Classical Academy, 68-56)
Class 2A Champions (Defeated Orlando Christian Prep, 50-47)
Key Returners
6-6 senior wing Patrick Liburd (Coastal Carolina commit) has a heavy skillset on both ends of the floor. He plays with a ton of physicality and frustrates the opposition with his quickness. He finishes effectively on both sides of the rim at a high level and is a high-percentage rebounder. Liburd has impressive length and has improved his mid-range jump shot from last season to this season.
6-8 junior forward Kevin Thomas is emerging as one of the top two-way prospects in the class. He plays with a ton of length at both ends of the floor where he can score off putbacks or lobs thrown at the rim. Thomas also has a dangerous catch-and-shoot release regarding scoring from the perimeter. On the defensive end, Thomas is an elite shot blocker and rebounder which is one of his underrated values in his game. Thomas currently holds offers from Auburn, California, and Mississippi State.
6-1 sophomore guard Noah Francois is a force of havoc on both ends of the floor where he uses his length and athleticism to an advantage. On the defensive end, he has a havoc of applying constant on-the-ball pressure.
Key Additions
6-5 senior guard Matthew Able (Miami commit) came over from Berkeley Prep where he can produce and impact the game in a variety of ways where he uses his three-level scoring ability as a huge threat. On the defensive side, Able can defend multiple positions and use his length guarding against bigger players.
6-2 senior guard Anthony Knowles came over from Mater Lakes Academy during the off-season doesn’t get rattled when it comes to defenses applying pressure on him when he has the ball in his hands. Knowles is also known to be a solid passer whether it’s off the bounce or on the move. He also brings a good combination skillset of size and speed on the defensive end where he can jump the passing lanes.
6-2 freshman guard Ezra Gelin is a lead guard who is a solid decision-maker when he has the basketball in his hands. He has become fully adaptive to scoring on all three levels on the offensive end of the floor. He was named to the All-Palm Beach County First Team last season as an eighth grader playing at Oxbridge Academy.
What Are Some Expectations This Season?
“Every year, we set our sights on the state championship, but this year is special as we strive for our third consecutive title,” Head Coach David Roe said.
Who Are Some Key Matchups This Season?
Tuesday, December 10 vs Calvary Christian Academy
Friday, January 3 vs Blake (Sun Bash Tampa)
Saturday, January 4 vs Windermere (Sun Bash Tampa)
Friday, January 10 vs Westminster Academy
Monday, January 13 vs Riviera Prep