South Florida high school football: Top 20 quarterbacks returning for 2024 season
South Florida high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some stellar numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have received strong interest from colleges, and many others have multiple offers.
Here are the Top 20 returning South Florida quarterbacks this fall:
Ennio Yapoor, Miami : Yapoor was clutch all season for the Vikings in leading them to the Class 2M state title game. The signal caller threw for 4,270 yards, 30 touchdowns and just four picks. Also rushed for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dade County's all-time leading passer looks to lead Norland back to a state championship game come December.
Dia Bell, Plantation American Heritage: Son of former NBA shooting guard Raja Bell, the quarterback has come onto the scene as a first-year starter and played phenomenal. Bell ended up throwing for 1,929 yards, 20 touchdowns and just a mere four interceptions. Should surpass all of his 2023 totals and then some this fall.
Bekkem Kritza, Miami Central: Kritza, a Penn State, returns to the Rockets this season after playing last season in Colorado. For Fairview, he threw for 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns and just three picks.
Caleb Butler, Dr. Joaquin Garcia: Butler led the Broncos on offense and did a solid job of doing so. The quarterback completed 180-of-306 passes for 2,149 yards and 29 touchdowns. Butler transferred over from Palm Beach Central during the off-season.
Andrew Indorf, St. Thomas Aquinas: Underrated because of all the playmakers at St. Thomas Aquinas, Indorf made some huge plays in leading the Raiders to the 5-peat of state titles. Indorf finished 2023 throwing for 2,273 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Champ Smith, Spanish River: Smith already has offers from Charlotte, Maryland, Ole Miss, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan. Smith last season completed 141-of-233 passes for 1,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Zac Katz, Chaminade-Madonna: The 6-foot-1, 194-pound signal caller was one of the top quarterbacks statistically of 2023. Katz completed 188-for-229 passes for 2,973 yards, 38 touchdowns and one pick. Katz has nine offers from schools like Appalachian State, Bethune-Cookman, FIU, Louisville, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, SMU, USF and Western Michigan.
Preston Wright, Chaminade-Madonna: Previously at Ocala Trinity Catholic and Cardinal Gibbons for a hot minute, Wright has appeared in two straight state title games (Class 1S). Wright last season for the Celtics threw for 2,047 yards and 20 touchdowns. After the season, the signal caller transferred to Cardinal Gibbons and then to Chaminade-Madonna.
Devin Gonzalez, Coconut Creek: Gonzalez had a strong season for the Cypress Bay Lightning, throwing for 1,859 yards and 28 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He ended up transferring to Coconut Creek this off-season.
James Perrone, Southridge: The freshman quarterback certainly opened up some eyes last season with his play. Perrone finished 2023 throwing for 1,505 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Florentino Lopez, Miami Northwestern: Lopez transferred over from McArthur to Northwestern during the off-season and looks to have a monster season under former NFL'er Teddy Bridgewater. Last fall, Lopez threw for over 2,900 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Mason Chapman, Boca Raton: Last season, Chapman showed he was one of the best passers out of Broward County as a sophomore. The signal caller completed 191-of-306 passes for 2,208 yards and 24 touchdowns. Ended up transferring to Boca Raton from North Broward Prep this off-season.
Sebastian Circo, Western: Coming over from Omaha North (Nebraska) during the off-season, Circo completed 91-of-185 passes for 1,407 yards and 17 touchdowns. The quarterback has offers from Boston College, Miami (FL), Ole Miss and Penn State.
Lincoln Graf, Delray Beach Atlantic: There was denying the talent Graf displayed under center for the Eagles. The quarterback last season completed 151-of-249 passes for 1,995 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Chance Routson, Palm Beach Central: Routson transferred over from Boca Raton during the off-season and the quarterback is expected to do big things with the Broncos. In 2023 as a sophomore, Routson compiled 2,760 yards and 25 touchdowns for the region semifinalists.
Joe Dailey, King’s Academy: Not throwing an interception the entire season is a pretty tough deal. Dailey made it happen for the Lions last season, throwing for 1,141 yards, 21 touchdowns and zero picks.
Jack Spaeder, Monarch: As a freshman last season for the Knights, Spaeder impressed in leading the team to the Class 4S state semifinals. Spaeder threw for over 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023.
Mason Mallory, West Boca Raton: Mallory was the conductor of the West Boca offense that produced plenty of points, touchdowns and yards in 2023. The quarterback threw for 1,796 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Bulls. Much more will be expected out of the signal caller in the fall.
Jayden Vega, Benjamin: Extremely efficient and careful with the football are traits that Vega showed for the Buccaneers in 2023. The Benjamin quarterback finished last fall completing 91-of-143 passes for 1,574 yards, 19 touchdowns and just a mere three picks.
Jayden Harrington, Somerset Academy-Canyons: In his junior season campaign, Harrington was one of the most impressive quarterbacks out of Palm Beach County. Harrington ended the 2023 season completing 118-of-205 passes for 2,160 yards and 20 touchdowns. Also rushed for 119 on the ground.
