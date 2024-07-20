South Suncoast high school football: Top 12 quarterbacks returning for 2024 season
South Suncoast high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some stellar numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have received strong interest from colleges, and many others have multiple offers.
Here are the Top 12 returning South Suncoast quarterbacks this fall:
Andrew Heidel, Manatee: Now as the full-time starter, Heidel blossomed in the 2023 season after splitting time last year. Heidel, an Army commitment, finished completing 206-of-318 passes for 2,618 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Jayce Nixon, Venice: Transferring in from Gaither during the off-season, Nixon has all the tools to becoming the next great passer out of Venice. The southpaw finished 2023 completing 246-of-363 passes for 3,172 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Devin Mignery, Cardinal Mooney: Mignery split time with Michael Valentino en route to leading the Cougars to a Class 1S state championship. The sophomore completed 72-of-141 passes for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns to just three picks.
Anthony Miller, Sarasota Riverview: Used in more of a Taysom Hill-type role for the Rams last season, Miller slides into the starting role for Sarasota Riverview this spring. Miller is a dual-threat quarterback that will be an explosive player in 2024 and displayed that in the spring against Bishop Verot and Columbus.
Alexander Diaz, Sarasota Booker: The Sarasota transfer fit in nicely with the Tornadoes last season. Diaz ended up completing 45-of-110 passes for 847 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jordan Johnson, Sarasota Booker: Johnson was the other quarterback for the Tornadoes in a platoon-system implemented by the Class 2S state semifinalists. Last season, Johnson finished completing 60-of-108 passes for 992 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Logan Flaherty, Port Charlotte: Just a freshman last season for the Fightin' Tarpons, Flaherty battled the injury bug and came back in time to lead Charlotte to the playoffs. In 2023, Flaherty threw for 563 yards and five touchdowns. Flaherty has since transferred to Port Charlotte.
Lucas Despot, Braden River: The first-year starter played well for the Pirates last season and is in line for a big 2024 season. Despot finished completing 126-of-215 passes for 1,619 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Dylan Maclean, Palmetto: Maclean showed back in the spring of 2023 against Jesuit why he is fully capable to play the position full-time. The senior signal caller will be one to watch this spring/fall.
Justin Brock, Sarasota Christian: Brock starred in 11 games for the Blazers and there's a lot to like about the sophomore heading into the 2024 campaign. The sophomore completed 72-of-103 passes for 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns to just one interception.
Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian: Milliken, who also plays on the basketball team, shared snaps with Brock last season and should be seeing time under center again. The fellow sophomore completed 69-of-133 passes for 1,079 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Jackson Roth, Out-of-Door Academy: The Thunder relied heavily on their run game last season, but when they did throw, they called upon Roth. The junior completed 35-of-80 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns.
Caden Ott, Bradenton Christian: It was a successful 2023 season for the Panthers and offensively, Ott was the field general that moved the chains on Friday nights. The signal caller completed 32-of-71 passes for 573 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl