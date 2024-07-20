Southwest Florida high school football: Top 12 quarterbacks returning for 2024 season
Southwest Florida high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some stellar numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have received strong interest from colleges, and many others have multiple offers.
Here are the Top 12 returning Southwest Florida quarterbacks this fall:
Ethan Crossan, First Baptist Academy of Naples: Crossan had a breakout season in 2023 for the Lions and put up major numbers. The quarterback completed 216-of-346 passes for 3,264 yards and 40 touchdowns.
Carter Smith, Bishop Verot: The Michigan commitment showed why he was one of the best junior signal callers last season. Smith finished 2023 completing 133-of-213 passes for 2,223 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Austin Price, Dunbar: Price was another talented quarterback in Southwest Florida that really showed out in 2023. Price led the Tigers to the Class 3S state semifinals, throwing for 2,183 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Niko Boyce, Barron Collier: In his first season with the Cougars, Boyce proved to be one of the area’s top passers around. Boyce completed 133-of-244 for 1,908 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Jake Bruni, Neumann: The Celtics’ quarterback was up there in the statistical categories with the best of ‘em. Bruni ended up throwing for 1,686 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Ivan Harvin, Cape Coral: Another junior signal caller that really showed his capabilities in 2023 was Harvin. The quarterback completed 62-of-97 passes for 1,175 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Dorian Mallary, Lehigh: Mallary flew under the radar last season, but he certainly won’t this upcoming 2024 campaign. The quarterback finished completing 86-of-166 passes for 1,399 yards and 20 scores.
Cale Austin, Community School of Naples: As a sophomore last season, Austin was an impressive prospect for the Eagles. He put up some strong numbers, completing 90-of-172 passes for 1,778 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Carter Quinn, Lely: The southpaw transferred over to the Trojans over the off-season and should be a major addtion for Ben Hammer's offense this fall. Quinn, a Class of 2026 prospect, already has offers from Marshall, Western Kentucky and West Virginia. Though minimal snaps under center the year prior at Naples, Quinn is plenty capable.
Ty Williams, Gateway: Now Williams’ touchdown numbers were down compared to others on this list, but he put up a ton of yards through the air. Last season, Williams completed 104-of-195 passes for 1,438 yards.
Sam Powell, Golden Gate: The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback had a solid sophomore campaign under center. Powell completed 67-of-145 passes for 1,238 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Caden Diloreto, Aubrey Rogers: It was the first season of varsity football for Aubrey Rogers and their quarterback weathered it with plenty of poise. The sophomore threw for 482 yards and six touchdowns.
Andy Villamarzo